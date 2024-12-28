Venerando Marano appointed new President of the Vatican Tribunal

Professor Venerando Marano has been appointed the new President of the Vatican Tribunal, an appointment which will take effect on 1 January 2025, following the resignation earlier this month of his predecessor Giuseppe Pignatone, who stepped down due to reaching the age limit.

By Vatican News

The Tribunal of the Vatican City State will have a new President starting January 1, 2025.

The role will be assumed by Professor Venerando Marano, who thus far has served as Deputy President within the same institution.

Marano succeeds Giuseppe Pignatone, who had held the position since 2019, and whose resignation was accepted by the Pope on December 11 after he reached the age limit for the role.

Professor Marano is a Professor of Canon Law and Ecclesiastical Law at the University of Tor Vergata, where he also serves as the Director of the Department of Law.

Among his other responsibilities, he is a member of the Steering Committee of the Center for Studies on Ecclesiastical Entities at the Catholic University and the author of numerous publications on ecclesiastical law.