New cardinal’s first act was having dinner with the poor

Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco joins the other cardinals for a Mass for the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception (AFP or licensors)

French-born Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco says he wanted to share the gift of being created a cardinal with others.

By Kielce Gussie

The College of Cardinals became a bit bigger as 21 men received their red hats from Pope Francis on December 7. Coming from 17 countries, the newly created cardinals demonstrate the universal nature of the Church. One of them, French archbishop of Algiers, Algeria, spoke to Vatican News about his first act as cardinal.

Sharing the gift



Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco spent his second evening as a cardinal sharing a meal with the poor. Together with members of Rome Marathon, the Vatican’s Athletics Club shared a dinner and small gifts with those waiting outside the homeless shelter just outside St. Peter’s colonnade.

Cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco receiving his red biretta from Pope Francis

Cardinal Vesco expressed his gratitude for being invited to the dinner as it gave him a chance “to share the gift” of his new appointment with people. He described the event as being filled with “a lot of love.”

From Lyon to Rome



Born in Lyon, France in 1962, Jean-Paul Vesco started working as a lawyer before joining the Dominican Order at the age of 34. Sixteen years later, he was appointed the bishop of Oran, Algeria and served as a delegate for the diocese ahead of the International Assembly of Algeria. In 2022, Pope Francis appointed him as the archbishop of Algiers.

Situation in Algeria



After over 100 years under French control, Algeria became independent in 1962. Twenty-nine years later, the country was racked with civil war between Islamist rebel groups and the nation’s armed forces. More than 100,000 people were killed.

Today, Algeria is one of the African continent’s largest economies as it is among Europe’s biggest suppliers of natural gas. The country has a semi-presidential system with both a president and prime minister. Yet, the World Report 2024 revealed that freedoms of expression, press, movement, and assembly have all been repressed by Algerian authorities.

