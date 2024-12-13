Fr Pasolini: Trust is the key to hope

The new preacher of the papal household, Fr Roberto Pasolini, delivers his second Advent homily to Pope Francis and the Roman Curia.

By Vatican News

In his homily, Fr Pasolini highlighted that trust is a “fundamental attitude that sustains human relationships, grants courage to face daily challenges, and opens a path to the future.”

He stressed that trust is not mere optimism, but rather a “wise decision that keeps hope alive.”

Biblical models

The papal preacher illustrated his message by pointing to three three biblical figures.

The first was the Roman centurion from the Gospel of Luke, who said to Jesus: “I did not even consider myself worthy to come to you. But say the word, and my servant will be healed.” (Luke 7:7).

Fr Pasolini praised this “remarkable statement” as a profound expression of trust in God and in the well-being of others.

He also pointed to the example of Saint Joseph. Despite his initial distress over Mary’s unexpected pregnancy, he chose the path of fidelity and compassion, becoming an “icon of trust” and showing us “how to courageously adapt to life’s circumstances and serve others in love”.

Trust and relationships

The Capuchin friar stressed that trust in God is inseparable from attentiveness to others. “Our relationship with God is only as authentic as our willingness to show trust and kindness in our interactions with others,” he said.

Trust, he explained, means putting oneself in another’s shoes and acting with vigilant love. In a world often marked by selfishness, the Advent season invites believers to step through the “door of trust.”

“Only by rediscovering our trust in God, in ourselves, and in others” Fr Pasolini stressed, “can we recognise the good around us and accept reality, even when it is uncomfortable.”

New papal preacher

This series of Advent reflections are the first that Fr Pasolini has delivered.

Pope Francis appointed the Italian Capuchin as Papal Household Preacher in November, succeeding his 90-year-old confrere, Raniero Cantalamessa. Cantalamessa held the position for 44 years and was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis.