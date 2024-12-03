C9 focuses on collegiality, role of women, nuncios, and world crises

At the December session of the Council of Cardinals (C9), held on 2nd and 3rd December at the Casa Santa Marta in the presence of Pope Francis, several current issues concerning the Church and the world were discussed, as also discussed at the recent Synod. The meetings also provided an opportunity to reflect on the situation in the various countries represented by the Cardinals, “to share concerns and hopes about the ongoing reality of conflict and crisis.”

Vatican News

Collegiality in the Church, the role of women, the recent Synod, the implementation of the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium in diocesan Curias, the role of nuncios, concerns and hopes for the global reality amid crises and conflicts marked the varied topics addressed during the December session of the Council of Cardinals, known as the C9, the working group composed of nine cardinals that assists and advises Pope Francis.

Collegiality in the Church

The meeting marked the final gathering for 2024, following the ones in February, April, and June, taking place on Monday 2nd and Tuesday 3rd December at the Casa Santa Marta, in the presence of the Pope, the Cardinals of the Council, and the Secretary. As reported by the Holy See Press Office, “various topics were discussed during the session’s meetings,” starting with Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, “on collegiality in the Church, specifically the relationship between particular churches and ecclesial assemblies, followed by a common conversation on the recently concluded Synod.”

The role of women and service of nuncios

Additionally, during the meetings, “the role of women in the Church was explored, seeking a synthesis of the issues raised over the past four sessions of the Council of Cardinals. Finally – the statement continues – time was dedicated to studying and implementing the principles and criteria of the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium in diocesan Curias, and to the topic 'The role of Papal Representatives in a synodal missionary perspective', in conversation with Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, President of the relevant study group.”

Reflection on the Church and world

“As always,” the Vatican Press Office reports, “the Council marked an opportunity for a comprehensive reflection on the reality of the Church and the world in the various areas represented by the Cardinals, to share concerns and hopes regarding the ongoing conditions of conflict and crisis.”

The next session of the Council of Cardinals is scheduled for April 2025.