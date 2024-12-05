Archbishop Gallagher urges OSCE to resume the "Spirit of Helsinki"

Addressing the 31st annual Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security in Europe the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and other Organizations urges member states to rise above divisions and work collaboratively to address current global challenges in the" Spirit of Helsinki".

By Lisa Zengarini

As the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of its foundation in 2025, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher has expressed the Holy See’s “great concern” over growing divisions among its members that, he said, are obscuring “the very roots “of the organization and affecting its daily work amid escalating global challenges.

“It is crucial to preserve the Organization, especially at a time when dialogue, de-escalation and détente are necessary,” the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and other Organizations stressed on Thursday as he addressed the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council in Valletta, Malta.

Representatives of 40 of the 57 OSCE member states, along with cooperation partners from Asia and the Mediterranean regions are taking part in the two-day discussions focused on evaluating the current security landscape across the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions, addressing ongoing challenges, reviewing OSCE operations as well as the appointment of the top four positions in the organization.

Upholding the OSCE’s founding principles

In his statement, Archbishop Gallagher emphasized the crucial importance of upholding the OSCE’s principles enshrined in the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, its founding document, to address the new challenges facing the world today.

He recalled that that landmark agreement designed to reduce Cold War tensions was based on the understanding “that peace is not merely the absence of war or the maintenance of a balance of power, but rather the fruit of friendly relations, constructive dialogue and co-operation among States in upholding obligations under international law and respect for all universal human rights.”

Divisions and breakdown of trust between member States

However, he noted, that vision is compromised today by the lack of procedural consensus within the OSCE but” above all, by a growing breakdown of mutual trust between some participating States, an increase in ideological aggression, and a flagrant disregard “ of those principles.

“The Holy See observes with concern the growing fragmentation and divisions that are obscuring the very roots of the OSCE and affecting its daily work.”

War in Ukraine and other geopolitical tensions

Archbishop Gallagher mentioned in particular the ongoing war in Ukraine, alongside broader geopolitical tensions causing fragmentation within the OSCE, and also the prolonged delay in filling leadership positions and the lack of progress on decisions, such as the 2026 Chairmanship.

Recalling that the organization’s “strength and uniqueness lie in its diversity of perspectives that enrich its dialogue and decision-making processes” the Vatican diplomat cautioned against transforming it into a forum “only for like-minded states” and warned that abandoning the pursuit of consensus could lead to its “self-annihilation” or distortion of the “Helsinki Spirit.”

OSCE’s indispensable role as a forum for dialogue

Concluding, Archbishop Gallagher reaffirmed the OSCE’s indispensable role as a forum for dialogue and negotiation, urging member states to preserve its unique mission and calling for renewed efforts to foster dialogue, de-escalation, and consensus-building, particularly in light of current global tensions.