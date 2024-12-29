Regent of Apostolic Penitentiary: The confessional, a Holy Door to the soul

Bishop Krzysztof Józef Nykiel, Regent of the Apostolic Penitentiary reflects on the time of spiritual renewal, conversion, and reconciliation offered by the Jubilee. He points out that the Holy Doors opened, one by one, are a symbol of the gate of salvation opened by Christ.

By Dorota Abdelmoula Viet, Krzysztof Bronk

Bishop Krzysztof Józef Nykiel explains that "An indulgence is the tangible manifestation of God's mercy, which transcends and transforms the limits of human justice."

Speaking to Vatican Media, the Regent of the Apostolic Penitentiary points out that we learn of its significance by studying the lives of the saints, adding that "Looking at their example, we see that God's grace can transform even the greatest weaknesses. It gives us hope for the forgiveness of our sins and support in following the path to holiness.”

“An indulgence frees the heart from the burden of sin so that the redress can be made in full freedom," he says.

Conditions for obtaining an indulgence

He recalls that "to receive plenary indulgence during the Jubilee Year 2025, the faithful must observe specific conditions set by the Church: sacramental confession, Eucharistic Communion, confession of faith, prayer for the intentions of the Supreme Pontiff, works of mercy, pilgrimage to holy places, an interior disposition of complete detachment from sin, even venial sin."

Pilgrims for Christ

Referring to the Bull announcing the Ordinary Jubilee Year 2025, Bishop Nykiel observes that a pilgrimage is the core event of any jubilee event. "In its essence, a pilgrimage is a Christian’s personal journey in the footsteps of the Redeemer. It encapsulates the meaning of human life; as St. John Paul II pointed out, The whole of the Christian life is like a great pilgrimage to the house of the Father (Tertio millennio adveniente, 49). To embark on a pilgrimage, to set out on a journey, does not simply entail a change of a physical location but a transformation of oneself. (...) In this sense, the pilgrimage of the Jubilee Year begins before the journey itself, before taking the first step. In other words, it starts with the decision to go, a decision taken for Christ. (...) Without it, it will be difficult to live the experience of conversion, of changing one's life in order to channel it towards God's holiness."

Confession is an indispensable element of a pilgrimage

Furthermore, the Regent of the Apostolic Penitentiary indicates that confession is an indispensable element of a pilgrimage seen as an experience of conversion.

During confession "We recognise our sins and present them to God, asking His forgiveness," Bishop Nykiel notes, adding that "The priest is a steward, i.e. a servant, and at the same time a prudent administrator of God's mercy. He is entrusted with the serious responsibility of ‘forgiving or retaining sins’ (see Jn 20;23)."

Meaning of the Holy Door

Pointing to the importance of passing through the Holy Door in the papal basilicas in Rome, the Regent of the Apostolic Penitentiary explains that they are a symbol of the gate which leads to the salvation of the soul, and which has been opened by Christ.

"They represent a call to a transformation of life, to reconciliation with God and one's neighbour. Therefore, passing through them evokes the passage from sin to grace, which every Christian is called to do. There is only one access that opens the door to life in communion with God; it is Jesus, the only way of salvation."