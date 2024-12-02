Sr. Smerilli: Synodality key to Church’s mission in changing world

Sr. Alessandra Smerilli addresses Church leaders during a consultation on Synodality at the Archbishop’s House in New Delhi, November 30, 2024. Photo credit: CCBI General Secretariat

The Catholic Church must adopt Synodality as a way of life, according to Sr. Alessandra Smerilli, Secretary of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, speaking at an event in the Indian city of New Delhi.

By LiCAS News

Speaking at the Archbishop’s House in New Delhi, Sr. Alessandra Smerilli said the approach is key to the Church’s mission in a changing world.

The General Secretariat of the Conference of Catholic Bishops in India (CCBI) reported that Dr. Smerilli underscored Pope Francis’ vision of a synodal Church centered on communion, participation, and mission.

“It is essential for the Church to embrace synodality not just as a method but as a way of life that fosters inclusivity and revitalizes its mission,” she said.

The consultation, held on November 30 under the title “A New Way of Being the Church: Synodality,” gathered bishops from the northern region of India, theologians, and lay representatives to discuss how synodality can guide the Church’s work.

Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi, Secretary General of the CCBI, opened the event, calling for unity and shared responsibility within the Church.

“Synodality represents a renewed journey of faith that emphasizes unity within diversity and collective discernment,” he said.

Fr. Christopher Vimalraj, Associate Deputy Secretary General of the CCBI, presented the CCBI Pastoral Plan—Mission 2033, which outlines steps for evangelization and pastoral work leading to the Jubilee of Redemption in 2033.

The consultation focused on discussions to align the Church’s mission with the principles of synodality, emphasizing shared responsibility and engagement.

Participants reflected on how this approach can strengthen the Church’s role in society.

