Romea Strata: A new tradition of spiritual hospitality to pilgrims of hope

In preparation for the 2025 Jubilee Year, the Fabric of Saint Peter is set to launch the 'Romea Strata' guide and the Testimonium certificate, offering pilgrims a deep spiritual experience along their journey to Rome.

By Vatican News

The Romea Strata initiative is spearheaded by St. Peter's Basilica, in partnership with the Fabric of Saint Peter and the Homo Viator-San Teobaldo Foundation of the Italian Diocese of Vicenza.

Together, they have established a dedicated volunteer service to assist pilgrims on their way to St. Peter’s Basilica, the final destination of the route.

A warm and spiritually enriching reception



The Romea Strata blends tradition, spirituality, and hospitality, providing pilgrims with modernized resources such as digitized traveler information and a parchment Testimonium certificate to commemorate their journey.

The newly-announced guide will map over a thousand kilometers of the route, highlighting historical, cultural, and natural landmarks.

Volunteers stationed at the “varco oranti” (prayerful entry point) will welcome pilgrims arriving on foot, by bicycle, or on horseback.

As reported by the Basilica’s reception between June and October 2024, approximately 3,700 testimonium were issued to pilgrims arriving in Rome, underscoring the growing appeal of spiritual journeys.

The Jubilee 2025 is anticipated to draw pilgrims from across the globe, with dedicated volunteers ensuring a warm and spiritually enriching reception.

A Collaborative Initiative

Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica and President of the Fabric of Saint Peter, expressed gratitude for the collaboration.

"We are happy that the Homo Viator-San Teobaldo Foundation helps us welcome pilgrims who come from all over the world to the tomb of the Apostle Peter," he said.

Fr. Raimondo Sinibaldi of the Homo Viator-San Teobaldo Foundation emphasized the spiritual significance of the initiative, saying, "Our mission is to make the arrival in Rome a moment of great spiritual significance."

"A new route along the Via Trionfale will guide pilgrims directly to St. Peter’s Basilica, offering improved safety and a deeper spiritual experience," he added.

Additionally, RFI (Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, the Italian train network) and the government of the city of Rome are restoring a disused railway section and the Monte Ciocci tunnel, which has been closed for a decade.

These enhancements aim to enrich the landscape and create a welcoming atmosphere for pilgrims as they approach St. Peter's Basilica.