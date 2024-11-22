Ratzinger Prize honours legacy of a 'Master of hope in dark times'

Cardinal Pietro Parolin addresses guests and awardees at the award-giving ceremony of the 2024 Ratzinger Prize and recalls Benedict XVI’s legacy that encourages us to face the challenges of our time with faith and hope.

By Vatican News

On November 22, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, highlighted the enduring legacy of Pope Benedict XVI's work and witness during the 2024 Ratzinger Prize-giving ceremony in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace.

This year’s recipients are Irish theologian Cyril O’Regan and Japanese sculptor Etsurō Sotoo.

Benedict XVI: A Voice of Hope

Speaking at the conclusion of the ceremony, the Vatican Secretary of State reflected on how Benedict XVI's teachings remind us to hold on to faith and hope amid the struggles of modern times, marked by hatred and evil.

He recalled that Pope Benedict’s encyclical Spe Salvi “is entirely dedicated to hope: to human hope and to Christian hope” and he said the two prize winners resonate with the theology, the sensitivity and the human and Christian testimony of Joseph Ratzinger who dedicated his life to “the search for truth in all of its forms.”

Ratzinger Prize 2024

The Laureates

Honouring Cyril O’Regan, An Irish theologian who teaches at Notre Dame University in the US, Cardinal Parolin commended him for his deep reflection on Benedict’s humility and commitment to serving God through Church tradition.

Turning to the Japanese sculptor Etsurō Sotoo, Parolin noted that he is known for his work on Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia Cathedral, where the artist continues Gaudí’s vision, using art to communicate spiritual truths. He views the church, the Cardinal said, as a "Bible in stone," echoing Benedict’s belief in the integration of beauty and faith.

Ratzinger’s universal legacy

Father Federico Lombardi, SJ, president of the Ratzinger Foundation, noted the growing global impact of Benedict XVI’s work.

Initiatives such as the new “Benedict XVI Chair” at Saint Mary’s University in Minnesota, he said, demonstrate the enduring influence of his thought across disciplines and cultures.

