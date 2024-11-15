Apostolic Nuncio urges recognition of Indigenous traditions in Synodal living

Archbishop Girelli addresses participants at the Asian Forum on 'Celebrating Synodality and Indigenous Living Traditions in the Asian Church' held in Dhulikhel, Nepal. Photo: (Peter Monthienvichienchai / LiCAS News)

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, delivers an address at the Asian Forum on “Celebrating Synodality & Indigenous Living," and highlights the wisdom and values of Indigenous communities as models for societies.

By Peter Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News

The Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal highlighted the inherent values of tribal societies as models for modern communities, particularly in fostering solidarity, ecological stewardship, and spiritual enrichment.

“In an era of fragmentation of societies and even erosion of a sense of community, tribal solidarity has a message for the present-day individualistic society,” said Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli.

In a speech on the last day of the Asian Forum on “Celebrating Synodality & Indigenous Living Tradition in the Asian Church,” organized by the faith-based group Circle of Sacred Rice in Nepal, the prelate described tribal life as naturally synodal, rooted in mutual belonging and collective decision-making.

“The community thinks together, searches together, and arrives at conclusions together,” he explained, adding that tribal decisions carry a “binding force that a dissenting person, even an outsider, cannot make light of.”

The Archbishop noted that tribal communities demonstrate democratic values where everyone has the right to express their opinion, adding, “The dignity of the human person is fully recognized, whether he is rich or poor, specially gifted or physically challenged,” he said.

He emphasized that women, while traditionally silent in village gatherings, are treated as equals and respected, while children are guided with love and persuasion rather than strict discipline.

“No one is treated as a non-person. No one is marginalized or ignored. A tribe is truly a large human family,” he said.

Archbishop Girelli also underscored the spiritual connection tribal communities have with nature, a perspective he said modern societies could learn from.

“They look on nature as an ally to be nurtured, protected, and respectfully and responsibly used rather than senselessly exploited,” he explained.

This reverential relationship with nature, he said, is grounded in their view of the world as “alive and vibrant with the presence of the Spirit.”

“They see certain animals, trees, rocks, rivers, mountain peaks, and caves as especially holy and have worked out specific ways of relating with them,” Archbishop Girelli remarked.

These traditions, he noted, offer modern societies a framework for sustainable and ethical environmental management.

Turning to the cultural richness of Asia’s tribal communities, Archbishop Girelli lamented that very little attention is paid to their contributions compared to major religions.

He noted that “dialogue with primal cultures will prove educative to every society that has long lost touch with its tribal roots.”

Highlighting the affinity between tribal values and Gospel teachings, he stressed the importance of preserving their traditions.

“If the preservation of songs, stories, dances, and festivities is important, the survival of genuine tribal values is even more important, as they express their deep tribal spirit,” he said.

Archbishop Girelli highlighted that the openness of tribal communities to truth and life makes them naturally receptive to the Gospel.

He stressed that the Church’s missionary role involves fostering a connection between the tribal spirit and Christ, aiming to integrate the Gospel into every aspect of tribal life.

Archbishop Girelli reiterated Pope Francis’ call for societies to recognize and respect the rights, dignity, and traditions of Indigenous peoples.

In a 2023 address to Indigenous peoples at the Vatican, the Pope emphasized the importance of valuing their cultural heritage and ancestral practices, noting that such recognition contributes to fostering diversity and improving environmental management.

“I ask governments to recognize the Indigenous Peoples of the whole world, with their cultures, languages, traditions, and spirituality, and to respect their dignity and their rights, in the knowledge that the richness of our great human family consists precisely in its diversity... and valuing their cultural heritage and their ancestral techniques will help to embark on pathways for better environmental management,” the Pope said.

This article was originally published on https://www.licas.news/. All rights reserved. Unauthorized republication by third parties is not permitted.