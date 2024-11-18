Cardinal Parolin in Brazil for the G20

The Cardinal Secretary of State is in Rio de Janeiro representing the Pope and the Holy See at the G20 Summit.

By Vatican News

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 18 to 19 November to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The visit is in response to an invitation extended to Pope Francis by the Brazilian Presidency. The Secretariat of State announced this in a post on X, through its official account @TerzaLoggia, highlighting the summit’s main topics: combating hunger and poverty, reforming global governance institutions, sustainable development, and energy transition.

The Summit

The G20 Summit will primarily address cooperation and economic policies, but it will also include discussions on the ongoing wars in Ukraine, Russia and the Middle East.

The Group of 20 includes members of the G7 and several emerging economies. At the conclusion of the summit, the group is expected to adopt a joint declaration.

World leaders arrived at the Summit venue on Sunday, November 17, and were welcomed by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. President Lula is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with many of the nations in attendance.

In addition to the core members of the G20, the Brazilian government has announced that 56 other delegations will participate during the summit days.