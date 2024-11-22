Cardinal Parolin: Stop escalation in Ukraine war before the irreparable takes place

On the sidelines of a book presentation at a Rome University, Cardinal Pietro Parolin addressed pressing international concerns, calling for immediate action to prevent further escalation of war in Ukraine and emphasizing the urgency of ending the conflict.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

The Vatican Secretary of State did not comment on the decision of the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for the Israeli Premiere, Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of war crimes in Gaza, but he did convey the Holy See's deep concern over recent developments in the Ukrainian war, including the deployment of long-range missiles and the rising threat of a broader global conflict.

Speaking during a book launch in Rome on Friday, Cardinal Parolin answered a question regarding Pope Francis' remarks on whether Israeli warfare in Gaza, where the death toll has exceeded 44,000, could be classified as “genocide.”

“The Pope has expressed the position of the Holy See, which is that these matters must be thoroughly studied because there are technical criteria for defining the concept of genocide,” he said.

Concern for Ukraine

Parolin continued, the Holy See has “taken note” of Netanyahu's arrest warrant and reiterated that its prime concern is that the war be ended.

He expressed the same preoccupation with the situation in Ukraine and the possible consequences of the decision to fire British and American-made missiles into Russian territory and Putin’s threats regarding a global conflict.

“I echo the thoughts and concerns of the Holy Father: we must stop now, while there is still time. This escalation could spiral out of control, with consequences no one can foresee,” Cardinal Parolin warned.

Exchange of prisoners and repatriation of children

Reflecting on the severity of the conflict, Parolin remarked, “It’s hard to say if there has ever been a worse time during this war,“ but he added, "The current developments are certainly deeply troubling.”

The Cardinal Secretary of State confirmed that the Holy See continues its efforts to facilitate prisoner exchanges and secure the return of Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia.

Though there are no new updates on these fronts, he reaffirmed the Vatican’s determination to persist in these efforts. He said they are a humanitarian issue but also steps “towards eventual negotiations.”

The Pope’s words on Gaza

Addressing comments by Pope Francis regarding the situation in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 44,000, Cardinal Parolin said the Pope cited the opinions “of experts” suggesting that the events in Gaza might bear the characteristics of genocide.

“The Holy Father has reiterated the position of the Holy See, emphasizing the need for careful study based on technical criteria defined by international legal standards,” he explained and emphasized that the Pope’s remarks reflect a consistent Vatican stance, which calls for rigorous investigation before drawing conclusions on such grave matters.

Firm stance against antisemitism

On the issue of antisemitism, Cardinal Parolin reaffirmed the Vatican’s unwavering condemnation of the phenomenon.

“The position of the Holy See is clear” he stated, “We have always denounced antisemitism and will continue to do so, fostering conditions for its unequivocal rejection and combatting it in every form.”