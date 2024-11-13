Cardinal Czerny urges Asian Church to dialogue with Indigenous communities

Cardinal Michael Czerny addresses the Asian Forum on "Celebrating Synodality & Indigenous Living Traditions in the Asian Church" via video message. (Photo: Peter Monthienvichienchai / LiCAS News)

Cardinal Michael Czerny, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has called on the Church in Asia to deepen its engagement with indigenous communities as “principal dialogue partners.”

By Peter Monthienvichienchai, LiCAS News

In a video message addressed to participants at the Asian Forum on “Celebrating Synodality & Indigenous Living Tradition in the Asian Church” in Nepal, Cardinal Michael Czerny emphasized the importance of recognizing and dialoguing with the Indigenous peoples.

“For recognition and dialogue will be the best way to transform relationships whose history is marked by exclusion and discrimination,” said Cardinal Czerny, underscoring the Church’s role in fostering inclusivity.

Speaking to an audience of bishops, Indigenous pastoral leaders, priests, nuns, lay leaders, and theologians from across Asia, he highlighted the significance of indigenous traditions, wisdom, and spiritual practices, encouraging the Church to embrace these as valuable contributions to synodality.

“As members of the Church in Asia, you have the opportunity to deepen your engagement with the Indigenous peoples as principal dialogue partners with their chanters, healers, herbalists, midwives, shamans, wisdom keepers, and sharers,” Cardinal Czerny said.

The forum, organized by the faith-based group Circle of Sacred Rice, provided a platform for faith leaders to reflect on how the Church can incorporate Indigenous perspectives while advancing social justice, environmental protection, and cultural preservation.

Cardinal Czerny’s address drew on Pope Francis’s teachings and previous Vatican statements that call for the Church’s respect and acknowledgment of Indigenous peoples’ rights and spirituality.

He urged participants to foster a collaborative approach rooted in mutual respect, advocating for a Church that “incarnates” itself within the diverse cultures and traditions of Asia.

In March 2024, Pope Francis encouraged the public to “listen to Indigenous Peoples more and learn from their way of life.”

“The contribution of Indigenous Peoples is fundamental in the fight against climate change... I ask governments to recognize the Indigenous Peoples of the whole world, with their cultures, languages, traditions, and spirituality, and to respect their dignity and their rights,” the Pope added.

