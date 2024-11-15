Archbishop Gallagher to receive honorary doctorate in Cameroon

The Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International begins s five-day visit to the Cameroon on the occasion tenth anniversary of the signing of the Framework Agreement between the Holy See and the Central African nation, where he will also receive a honorary doctorate at the Catholic University of Central Africa.

By Vatican News

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, begun a five-day visit to the Cameroon on Thursday, 14 November, to mark the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Framework Agreement between the Holy See and the African country in 2014.

According to the Secretariat of State's Terza Loggia account on the social platform 'X,' Archbishop Gallagher is to take part in several meetings and events.

On Friday he scheduled to meet the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Lejeune Mbella Mbella, and then pay a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute. Today he will also he will meet with the Cameroonian bishops.

On Saturday, November 16, Archbishop Gallagher will celebrate Mass at the Minor Basilica of Marie Reine des Apôtres de Mvolye, in the capital, Yaoundé.

On Monday, November 18, the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States will be received in audience by the President of the Republic, Mr. Paul Biya.

The final event will be a lecture at the Catholic University of Central Africa in Yaoundé, where Archbishop Gallagher will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate.