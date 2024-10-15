Synod Briefing – Day 11: Focus on disabilities, women and climate crisis

At the daily briefing at the Holy See Press Office on the latest Synod developments, journalists learn that the Synod's General Assembly focused on a variety of themes, including the inclusion of people with disabilities, the role of women, and the severity of the climate emergency in Brazil.

By Lorena Leonardi and Roberto Paglialonga



Tuesday morning’s Synod session, held in Vatican's Paul VI Hall on October 15, began with remembering Brazilian poet José Carlos de Sousa, a homeless man who lived under the colonnade of St. Peter’s Square and passed away in August. His funeral was celebrated on Tuesday by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, and Brazilian Cardinal Leonardo Steiner at the Santa Monica Chapel in the Vatican.



Dr. Paolo Ruffini, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication and President of the Synod’s Commission for Information, shared the news during the Synod press briefing in the Holy See Press Office.

He recalled how the homeless man had been assisted by Cardinal Krajewski's Dicastery in the past and how he was known not for asking tourists for money, but at times for notebooks in which he could write his poetry.

Moreover, he announced that on Tuesday evening, at 6:30 PM, the film Io Capitano, directed by Matteo Garrone, would be screened in the New Synod Hall, with some of the cast in attendance. The screening is an initiative of the Dicastery for Culture and Education.

Dr. Ruffini further reported that there are 347 participants engaged in the work of the small working groups both Monday afternoon and Tuesday.

Spaces of relationship as places of encounter

Meanwhile, Sheila Pires, Secretary of the Synod's Commission for Information, emphasized key points from the morning’s prayer and meditation, led by Benedictine Sister Maria Ignazia Angelini and Cardinal Hollerich.

Dr. Pires recalled that Sister Angelini’s meditation focused on the Church’s “ecclesial roots,” stressing that “the Church must incarnate itself in a concrete context” and reflecting on the Gospel’s dynamism.

She noted that spaces of human interaction offer opportunities for the Gospel to be lived and proclaimed.

Dynamic vision

In his report, Cardinal Hollerich underscored the importance of Part III of the Instrumentum Laboris, dedicated to “Places.”

As Dr. Pires noted, the discussion centered on mission contexts, particularly cities and megacities, within a dynamic, not static, vision that also considers migration.

Reflecting on territories walking together and bonds shaping Church unity, Cardinal Hollerich invited delegates to consider real-life contexts, cautioning against abstract universalism.

The Cardinal also noted that the Church cannot be understood without being rooted in a place and a culture, highlighting the interconnectedness of places and cultures.

Synod on Synodality

Looking forward: Continuing the journey

Sister Nirmala Alex Maria Nazareth, Superior General of the Sisters of the Apostolic Carmel, described the Synod as a “unique experience,” an opportunity to engage with Church representatives worldwide.

She called the meditations of Cardinal-elect Timothy Radcliffe and Sister Maria Ignazia Angelini "inspirational."

Looking ahead, Sister Nirmala emphasized the need to connect with local Churches upon returning home, but already suggested that she feels a sense of hope, noting that having begun the synodal journey, we cannot turn backward, but only go forward.

A Church rooted in place and culture

Cardinal Steiner, Archbishop of Manaus, Brazil, also was among Tuesday's speakers at the press briefing.

In particular, he highlighted new paths emerging from the Synod, particularly how they illustrate the practical meaning of synodality.

The Cardinal noted that in Brazil, this process is already underway, with many women and permanent deacons actively leading communities in the Amazon. “What we are living here helps us understand synodality even more in our local church,” the Brazilian Cardinal said.

He emphasized that interculturality and interreligiosity are key for a Church that must be rooted in its environment.

Role of women in the Church in Brazil

In the vast Archdiocese of Manaus, which stretches over 90,000 square kilometers, Cardinal Steiner noted that women have been crucial for more than 100 years in the absence of priests.

He observed that many women lead communities, serve in ministries, and are deeply involved in charity work and prison ministry.

Women, he emphasized, represent an essential element of the Church, adding that without them, the Church would not be the same.

Regarding the debated topic of women deacons, Cardinal Steiner acknowledged that many women in remote communities already function as de facto deacons.

He expressed admiration for their work, suggesting that reviving the female diaconate could align with its historical precedent. “Why not restore the ordained female diaconate?” he asked, noting that this role could complement that of male deacons.

The issue, he said, is not about gender but about vocation.

Environmental crisis in Brazil

The Synod participants also discussed the environmental emergency in Brazil, especially the Amazon, where a month-long drought has rendered rivers unnavigable, isolating many communities.

Cardinal Steiner described the situation as dire, with water shortages affecting regions beyond the Amazon. He lamented the effects of predatory fishing and mercury pollution on the region’s delicate ecosystem.

Although the Synod is not explicitly addressing environmental issues, Cardinal Steiner stressed that Pope Francis’ post-Synodal Exhortation Querida Amazonia provides a framework for understanding the environment as integral to synodality.

“The synodality we’re experiencing is part of our mission as a Church, and we must continue this journey even after the Synod ends,” he said.

Question on priestly celibacy

Responding to a question on the celibacy of priests, one of the most discussed topics in 2019 at the special Synod for the Panamanian region, the Brazilian Cardinal admitted the difficulty of working with only 172 priests for a thousand communities, and the need to deepen the relationship between community and ministry.

On the same point, Cardinal-elect Roberto Repole, Archbishop of Turin, added that already in the synodal assembly, thanks to the presence of bishops of the Eastern Churches, "there is a wealth of forms of ministry."

Sr. Nirmala offered her perspective on this issue as well, expressing that on some issues, in her country, there might be a need for more time.

Reflecting the Global Church

Cardinal-elect Repole also spoke about the significance of the synodal process for his own diocese.

The spiritual depth of the participants and the growing sense of camaraderie among them have left a strong impression on him.

The Archbishop of Turin emphasized how the Synod reflects the universal nature of the Church, incorporating voices from diverse cultures while spreading the Gospel.

In response to journalists’ questions, Dr. Ruffini also touched on the inclusion of people with disabilities, acknowledging that this topic had been raised in some circles and is close to everyone’s heart.

"At least in my working group," he said, "it is being discussed, we will see in the coming days whether it will be discussed in the General Congregation. Certainly the subject is close to everyone's heart and more can be done. But when we talk about the little ones, the marginalised, we also talk about people with disabilities."

Press Briefing - October 15, 2024