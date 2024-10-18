Pontifical Commission for Protection of Minors to strengthen ties with DDF

A statement released on Friday, October 17, by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors says the body looks ahead to the pilot Annual Report and to strengthening ties with the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

By Vatican News

The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors held its Plenary Assembly in Rome from October 7-11. In a statement released on Friday, the Commission said the gathering brought together 30 expert members from across five continents to discuss the strategic direction of the Commission under the leadership of newly appointed Secretary Bishop Luis Manuel Ali Herrera and Adjunct Secretary Teresa Kettelkamp.

Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, OFM Cap., President of the Commission, celebrated Mass for the opening of the Assembly.

“Those who are hurting have a particular claim on our love,” he said in his homily, “The Commission has an opportunity and obligation to make the Church a more Samaritan Church.”

Collaboration with DDF

The statement explained that the working sessions revolved around three key areas of strategic importance: enhancing local safeguarding capacity, reviewing the Universal Guidelines Framework, and preparing for the release of the Pilot Annual Report on Safeguarding Policies and Procedures in the Catholic Church.

A joint session featured Archbishop John Kennedy, Secretary of the Disciplinary Section of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, along with Father Robert Geisinger, S.J., and Father Brian Taylor from the Dicastery.

This meeting explored ongoing procedures for addressing sexual abuse and continued the development of safeguarding guidelines. The collaboration between the Commission and the Dicastery was seen as an expression of unity in their mission to prevent abuse.

The Assembly dedicated considerable attention to the upcoming Pilot Annual Report, a project requested by Pope Francis in 2022. Aiming to evaluate the effectiveness of current safeguarding policies and offer recommendations for improvement, the statement said it is hoped that it will serve as a foundation for sustainable change in the Church’s safeguarding practices.

Members also reviewed the blueprint, Instrumentum Laboris, for the 2024/2025 report, which promises to be an important mechanism for furthering accountability and transparency.

Universal Guidelines Framework and global outreach

The Commission continued to develop its Universal Guidelines Framework during the Assembly, incorporating feedback from local churches.

The pilot phase, currently being tested in Costa Rica, Zimbabwe, Poland, and Tonga, will inform the consolidated safeguarding framework—one of the Commission’s primary long-term goals.

Over the past six months, the Commission has met with 13 national bishops’ conferences during their Ad Limina visits to Rome.

The statement noted that these meetings provided opportunities to assess local safeguarding efforts and address resource gaps in vulnerable dioceses and that the ongoing dialogue aims to ensure that local churches worldwide have the necessary tools and resources to safeguard against abuse and to provide care for victims.

The “Memorare Initiative” and capacity building

The Assembly also evaluated the progress of the Memorare Initiative, a program designed to help local churches build safeguarding capacities aligned with Vos estis lux mundi.

The initiative is active across Latin America, Africa, and Asia, with 12 additional local churches currently in the process of implementing it. The program focuses on establishing structures for managing complaints transparently and providing professional support to those affected by abuse.

Institutional cooperation

During the summer months, the Commission held important meetings with various Roman Curia partners, including the Dicastery for Clergy, the Dicastery for Bishops, and the Dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life. These discussions focused on furthering the institutional cooperation necessary for the effective safeguarding of vulnerable people within the Church.

Hope and solidarity

Reflecting on the Assembly's achievements, Cardinal O’Malley said, “The Commission has ensured that safeguarding is and always will be a presence in the life of the Church. While not all our goals have yet been achieved, we will continue to press for reform where we identify systemic failures. Our efforts have made a significant difference and perhaps most importantly are a sign of hope and solidarity for those who have suffered abuse and for their loved ones.”