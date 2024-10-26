Bearing witness to the fruits of the Synod in a world seeking peace
By Antonella Palermo
His Beatitude Ibrahim Isaac Sedrak, Patriarch of Alexandria of the Catholic Copts and President of the Assembly of Patriarchs and Bishops of Egypt, on Saturday evening expressed thanks for a prophetic labour that, while reaching a conclusion here, he said, is also a beginning in our daily lives.
A journey of courage
Speaking on behalf of the General Assembly, Patriarch Sedrak extended thanks to all who contributed to organizing the Synod’s three preparatory phases and two follow-up sessions, held under the guidance of the Pope and the Holy Spirit, "with realism and clarity."
He described it as an "excellent experience of synodality," characterized by a deep commitment, joy, courage, and perseverance, even in moments of weariness and strain.
Now, he said, begins a new chapter "in the daily lives of ecclesial communities around the world."
Bearing the Synod’s message to a world thirsting for peace
The presentation of the synodal fruits to the Holy Father, as captured in the Final Document of this second session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod, serves as a renewal of a journey within the People of God.
Filled with joy and enthusiasm, the synodal father spoke of bringing forth this experience in a "complex and often contradictory world, thirsty for meaning, peace, and reconciliation."
Much still lies ahead
"The journey we have undertaken together over these years has helped us grow and mature, but there is still a long road ahead," Patriarch Sedrak noted.
Highlighting the role of the Spirit as the true architect of the Church, he said "The Spirit will not do new things but will make all things new. The Council has taught us this."
The Spirit, he continued, will continue to guide us in discerning the prophetic word that has emerged throughout this synodal journey.
The Patriarch concluded his discourse with a prayer:
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here