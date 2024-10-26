Bearing witness to the fruits of the Synod in a world seeking peace

Patriarch Sedrak during the final session of the Assembly of the Synod on Synodality (Vatican Media)

During the final session of the Assembly of the Synod, His Beatitude Ibrahim Isaac Sedrak, conveys his thanks, on behalf of all involved, for the successful completion of the Synod’s various stages.

By Antonella Palermo

His Beatitude Ibrahim Isaac Sedrak, Patriarch of Alexandria of the Catholic Copts and President of the Assembly of Patriarchs and Bishops of Egypt, on Saturday evening expressed thanks for a prophetic labour that, while reaching a conclusion here, he said, is also a beginning in our daily lives.

A journey of courage

Speaking on behalf of the General Assembly, Patriarch Sedrak extended thanks to all who contributed to organizing the Synod’s three preparatory phases and two follow-up sessions, held under the guidance of the Pope and the Holy Spirit, "with realism and clarity."

He described it as an "excellent experience of synodality," characterized by a deep commitment, joy, courage, and perseverance, even in moments of weariness and strain.

Now, he said, begins a new chapter "in the daily lives of ecclesial communities around the world."

Bearing the Synod’s message to a world thirsting for peace

The presentation of the synodal fruits to the Holy Father, as captured in the Final Document of this second session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod, serves as a renewal of a journey within the People of God.

Filled with joy and enthusiasm, the synodal father spoke of bringing forth this experience in a "complex and often contradictory world, thirsty for meaning, peace, and reconciliation."

Much still lies ahead

"The journey we have undertaken together over these years has helped us grow and mature, but there is still a long road ahead," Patriarch Sedrak noted.

Highlighting the role of the Spirit as the true architect of the Church, he said "The Spirit will not do new things but will make all things new. The Council has taught us this."

The Spirit, he continued, will continue to guide us in discerning the prophetic word that has emerged throughout this synodal journey.

The Patriarch concluded his discourse with a prayer:

“May each of us find our place within communion and fraternal love. Teach us to embrace diversity without harming unity. Teach us to remain confident and free, unbound by fear. Teach us to dare to speak and listen deeply, opening our hearts to the voices of others. Grant us the courage to take concrete steps toward building together the Church of the Risen Christ, who bears witness to God's love and proclaims the Gospel that brings true life.”