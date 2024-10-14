Cardinal Zuppi visits Moscow as papal envoy to seek peace in Ukraine

Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi begins a visit to Moscow as part of the mission entrusted to him by Pope Francis to seek a path to peace in Ukraine and to facilitate the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families and the exchange of prisoners-of-war.

By Devin Watkins

Pope Francis' special envoy to pursue peace in Ukraine began his second visit to Moscow, Russia's capital, on Monday.

The Pope named Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Bishops' Conference, as his special envoy in June 2023.

According to Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, Cardinal Zuppi's visit falls within his mission as the Pope's envoy.

The Italian-born Cardinal will meet with Russian authorities and "assess further efforts to facilitate the reunification of Ukrainian children with their families and the exchange of prisoners, with a view to achieving the much-hoped-for peace," said Mr. Bruni.

Previous visits as part of peace mission

Cardinal Zuppi began his peace mission with a visit to Ukraine on June 5-6, 2023, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and several other high-level officials

The Cardinal then visited Russia on June 28-30, 2023, meeting with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, as well as government officials, including Yuri Ushakov, Assistant to the President of the Russian Federation for Foreign Policy Affairs, and Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner to the President of the Russian Federation for Children’s Rights.

On July 17-19, 2023, he traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with US President Joe Biden, delivering him a letter from Pope Francis.

Cardinal Zuppi also visited Beijing on September 13-15, 2023, meeting with Li Hui, China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.