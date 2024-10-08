Bernini’s baldacchino to be unveiled on October 27

After 8 months under scaffolding, Pope Francis will inaugurate the newly refurbished baldacchino with a Mass—also signaling the end of the Synod.

By Kielce Gussie

October 27 marks a significant day in the Vatican. Both the Synod and the work on the baldacchino covering the main altar in St. Peter’s Basilica will end. The Archpriest of the Basilica, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, announced that Pope Francis will celebrate Mass and officially unveil the newly refurbished baldacchino.

An important date in the Church

“This is a significant date for many reasons,” the Cardinal explained. “October 27 will mark the conclusion of the Synod and Pope Francis will hold the concluding Eucharistic celebration. However, Oct. 27 is also a date of peace because it recalls the interreligious meeting desired by St. John Paul II in 1986 in Assisi.”

Pope Francis has seen the progress on the baldacchino and, Cardinal Gambetti, said, he “appreciated it very much.”

A much-needed face-lift

The baldacchino was designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini between 1624 and 1635 for Pope Urban VIII. It is an important structure in St. Peter’s Basilica because it stands above the tomb of the first Pope.

Towering nearly 29 meters tall, the last refurbishment dates back to 1758. The Fabric of St. Peter described the work as “a challenging and necessary restoration” especially ahead of the Jubilee of 2025.

