30 years of World Meeting of Families

The Church marks 30 years since the first World Meeting of Families with a mini-documentary celebrating the gatherings under three Popes and looking forward to the next event in 2028.

By Francesca Merlo

Thirty years ago, on the 8th of October 1994, Saint John Paul II invited families from around the world to gather in Rome for the first-ever World Meeting of Families. Now, a new mini-documentary marks this anniversary, revisiting the ten meetings held under Saint John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Pope Francis. The ten-minute film, produced with Vatican Media, celebrates the joy, faith, and unity these gatherings have fostered.

A press statement from the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, which organises the Meetings, describes that Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery, narrates this journey through powerful images of families embraced by the Popes, reflecting on their mission within society and the Church. The statement reads that the documentary serves as a valuable pastoral tool, suitable for marriage preparation, family catechesis, and more.

Accompanying the film are ten one-minute videos, each capturing key reflections from the Popes, centered on themes like joy, faith, and mission. These videos aim to inspire families as the Church looks ahead to the next World Meeting in 2028.

From the first meeting in Rome to Pope Francis’ post-pandemic multicenter gathering in 2022, these events continue to remind families of the beauty of living with Christ at the center of their lives.