Vatican orders Apostolic Visitation to Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter

The Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life announces an information visit to the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter to learn more about this society of “Pontifical Right” in order to offer it “the most appropriate support in its journey of following Christ.”

The Purpose of the Apostolic Visitation



The Vatican Dicastery, which is tasked “to promote, encourage and regulate the practice of the evangelical counsels, how they are lived out in the approved forms of consecrated life and all matters concerning the life and activity of Societies of Apostolic Life throughout the Latin Church” , as outlined in Pope Francis' Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium, will conduct this ordinary information visit "in he context of the process of accompanying the Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life that were previously established by the Pontifical Commission Ecclesia Dei, and which Pope Francis' Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes, has placed placed under the jurisdiction of this Dicastery," reads a statement signed by the Prefect ,Cardinal Braz de Aviz,.

The Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter



The Fraternity describes itself on its website as a "Society of Apostolic life of Pontifical Right," meaning a community of priests who do not take religious vows but work together for a common mission in the Catholic Church. Its mission is defined as "twofold": on one hand, "the formation and sanctification of priests according to the traditional liturgy, commonly called the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite," and on the other hand, "the care of souls and pastoral activities in service to the Church."