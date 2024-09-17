Cardinal Grech: ‘Synod deeply rooted in prayer and listening’

The General Secretariat of the Synod officially announces the schedule for the second session of the XVI General Assembly of the Synod on Synodality, set for October, during a press conference held at the Holy See Press Office.

By Bezawit Bogale

Presenting the schedule of the upcoming Synod to the press, Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the General Secretariat of the Synod, emphasized that on the eve of the Synod, the sins that have caused the most pain will be acknowledged to invoke God’s mercy. That same evening, during a penitential vigil at St. Peter’s Basilica, three individuals who have endured suffering will share their testimonies, symbolizing the act of confession and repentance for these sins to everyone. Following this, the Holy Father will ask for forgiveness on behalf of all Christian brothers and sisters. Cardinal Grech also stressed that “the proclamation of the Gospel must be accompanied by credible witness.”

Cardinals Grech and Hollerich during briefing

Synodal methodology of discernment and listening

Father Giacomo Costa, Special Secretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod presenting the methodology of the Synod emphasized that “from the beginning, the method of the Synod is deep listening, which is at the heart of the assembly.” He noted that the Holy Father has reviewed the synthesis report and highlighted areas that require further pastoral and theological deepening. Father Costo explained that the methodology of this assembly will continue to focus on unity and diversity within local Churches, the contribution of laypeople in the mission, and the roles of bishops and priests in addressing the needs of their communities. Additionally, it will consider the differences in culture and expressions of faith.

Listen to Father Costa

Faithful Synodal conversion as the ultimate goal

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the Synod’s General Rapporteur emphasized that the Synod is not about fulfilling individual interests or opinions but about listening to the People and embracing synodal conversion. He remarked, “I have to set aside my personal convictions and opinions in order to truly listen to others.” Cardinal Grech added, “The fruits of the Synod have already been evident, especially over the past three years of this journey.” One significant achievement of the Synod is its promotion of greater fraternity, with an increased number of participants from sister Churches and a growing interest in the synodal process.

The Press Conference