Vatican to hold press conference on Medjugorje

Statue of the Virgin Mary in the town of Medjugorje (AFP or licensors)

The Holy See Press Office is scheduled to host a press conference on September 19, focused on the spiritual experiences of pilgrims at the Medjugorje sanctuary, which will be broadcast live on YouTube.

By Vatican News



The spiritual experiences of pilgrims at the sanctuary of Medjugorje will be the main topic of discussion in the Holy See Press Office on Thursday, 19 September, at 11:30 AM Rome time.

During the press conference, journalists will hear from Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Msgr. Armando Matteo, Secretary of the Doctrinal Section of the same Dicastery, and Andrea Tornielli, Editorial Director of the Dicastery for Communication.

It will be possible to folllow the press conference live via streaming on the Vatican News YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/VaticanNews.