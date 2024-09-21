Cardinal Parolin in New York for 79th UN General Assembly

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin travels to the U.S. from 22 to 30 September, to participate in events for High-Level Week 2024, including a Mass for the 60th anniversary of the Holy See at the UN.

By Vatican News

Starting on Sunday, September 22, and until Monday, September 30, Cardinal Parolin will be in New York to take part in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

This information was shared in a post on X by the Secretariat of State’s account, @TerzaLoggia, noting that the cardinal will also attend the Summit of the Future and the General Assembly High-Level Week 2024 alongside heads of state and government gathered at the UN headquarters in New York.

The focus of the 79th UN General Assembly will be to promote multilateral solutions based on the UN Charter and accelerate efforts to implement the 2030 Agenda and sustainable development goals. Priorities include supporting international peace and security, promoting sustainable development, combating climate change, addressing biodiversity loss, and tackling pollution.