Cardinal Parolin and Russian Commissioner discuss human rights

During a videoconference, Cardinal Pietro Parolin speaks with the Russian Human Rights Commissioner about "the need to safeguard fundamental human rights as outlined in International Conventions within the context of the current conflict," and expresses gratitude for her role in releasing two Ukrainian priests.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Safeguarding international human rights was at the forefront of a discussion between the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Ms. Tatiana Moskalkova, the Russian Federation's Commissioner for Human Rights.

In a statement issued by the Holy See Press Office on Wednesday, it noted that on Monday, 16 September, Cardinal Parolin held a video conference with the Commissioner.

While it acknowledged that the Cardinal thanked the Russian Ombudswoman for her role in the release of two Ukrainian priests, however, it noted the Cardinal "emphasized the need to safeguard fundamental human rights as outlined in International Conventions within the context of the current conflict."

"He also discussed," it added, "several humanitarian issues, particularly referring to the assistance for Ukrainian soldiers held as prisoners in the Russian Federation and the mutual exchange of soldiers detained in Russia and Ukraine."