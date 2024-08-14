More papal aid arrives in Kharkiv, Ukraine

The trucks loaded with food, clothing, hygiene products, and medicines, that Pope Francis had sent and were prepared in Rome by the Swiss Guards, arrived yesterday, August 12, in the region affected by Russian attacks. The aid distribution has been entrusted to the Dicastery for Charity and shared with the Greek-Catholic Exarchate.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

The Pope's charity reaches the heart of the conflict in Ukraine, arriving in Kharkiv, one of the regions most affected by Russian bombardments.

The trucks arrived yesterday, August 12, carrying food (especially non-perishables), baby food, personal hygiene products, clothing, medicines, and other essential goods, after having departed from Rome last Thursday, August 8.

The entire operation was managed, as always, by the Dicastery for Charity, led by the Dicastery's Prefect, Papal Almoner Cardinal Konrad Krajewski.

The Swiss Guards' help

This latest act of solidarity by the Pope—who has continuously sent gifts and even ambulances to the population suffering from the conflict since the war began, with Krajewski personally delivering aid during a dozen trips to Ukraine—was supported by a group of Swiss Guards.

The young soldiers spent several hours loading the trucks by hand at the Roman Basilica of Santa Sofia, filling them with boxes up to the roof.

The Exarch of Kharkiv's gratitude

The goods sent from Rome have now arrived in the Kharkiv region and have also been shared with the local Greek-Catholic Church.

In a video sent to Vatican Media, Greek-Catholic Bishop Vasyl Tuchapets of the Kharkiv Exarchate expressed his gratitude to the Pope and the Holy See for this gesture of closeness.

Behind him in the video is the Cathedral of St. Nicholas, where a collection center for the aid has been set up. “Praised be Jesus Christ. Humanitarian aid from Rome has arrived at our cathedral. I especially want to thank Father Marco Semehen, who organized the collection for the people of Kharkiv suffering because of the war. I also thank the Association of Santa Sofia, the volunteers, and the members of the Roman community who prepared and sent this aid. We have received items that people are always asking for, as well as other things they need.”

Trucks with latest papal aid to Ukraine arrive in Kharkiv

Bishop Tuchapets particularly expressed his gratitude to Cardinal Krajewski for this aid and to the Holy See for its support.

“Recently,” he said, “many people have been evacuated from areas near the Russian border, especially from Vovchansk and Lyptsi, where fighting is ongoing.

Many of these people, he explained, have arrived in Kharkiv and come to us daily asking for food and other essential items such as bed linens and dishes, because they often had to flee with only their documents in hand to save their lives.

"Therefore," he said, "this humanitarian aid is truly important, and I thank all the benefactors who have responded to our appeal and decided to help the people of Kharkiv suffering from the war. We pray for all the benefactors. May God bless you.”

Gifts from the Pope for Ukraine



Cardinal Krajewski also expressed his satisfaction when contacted by Vatican Radio – Vatican News, saying, “It is truly a joy to receive the news that the trucks with the Holy Father's gifts and those of many Romans have arrived safely in Ukraine.

"Earlier, we couldn't reveal the location for security reasons. These are the most heavily bombed areas where people are suffering greatly.”

The Cardinal also thanked the Swiss Guards who spent “many, many hours” loading the trucks and also “many, many, many Romans who were very generous. Really, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

"Naturally, thanks also go to the Pope," he added, "who once again showed his concrete closeness to the tormented Ukraine, which he mentions in every public appeal, urging the faithful not to forget it."

