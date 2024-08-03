Holy See reaffirms importance of fostering a culture of peace

Forum at UN reaffirms the common commitment to work together for a culture of peace in our world (Copyright 2011 Brett Jorgensen Photography)

The Holy See's representative at a United Nations High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace reaffirms the common commitment in working for a culture of peace at all levels of society, efforts that are essential for present and future generations.

By Thaddeus Jones

A High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace, under the theme “Cultivating and Nurturing the Culture of Peace for Present and Future Generations” took place on Friday 2 August at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The meeting marked the 25th anniversary of the UN Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace.

Building on 25 years of peace promotion

The Permanent Observer of the Holy See at the United Nations in New York welcomed the convening of the High-Level Forum and reaffirmed the commitment to cultivate and nurture a culture of peace. Archbishop Gabriele Caccia said the occasion allows for building on the action areas outlined in the original Declaration issued 25 years ago that today offer a "robust foundation for fostering a culture of peace at all levels of society."

Pacem in Terris today



Recalling Pope John XXIII's Encyclical Letter issued over sixty years ago, Pacem in Terris , on establishing universal peace in truth, justice, charity, and liberty, Archbishop Caccia said this "compelling plea to establish peace" rings ever urgent and relevant today to advance the cause of peace.

Appreciating human dignity



In working for a culture of peace, the inherent dignity of each person must be recognized, Archbishop Caccia explained. Acknowledging and acting on this truth about the human person is elemental for peace, he emphasized, adding that this understanding can be transmitted within the family and through education when children "gain an understanding of the common inherent God given human dignity." It continues as they develop their talents and prepare to embark on their own vocation in life.

Working for justice, globalizing solidarity



Another key step in the pursuit of peace means establishing justice in social and economic spheres, especially by addressing issues of poverty, hunger, and inequality, Archbishop Caccia noted.

He then pointed out that globalized solidarity needs to be fostered, as not everyone has been able to benefit from positive developments resulting from globalization, where the fortunate have become "citizens of the world" while many others "citizens of nowhere" as seen with the growing phenomenon of migration.

Freedom for all



Finally, freedom is necessary for human development, especially in the religious sphere and being able to express beliefs freely, pursue aspirations, and participate in society, all which can foster a culture of peace that can prosper. At the same time, he noted, freedom is not simply about an individualistic pursuit of self-referential interests, but instead "the freedom to love and to give oneself to others in the service of the common good."

Recalling words of Pope Francis in conclusion, Archbishop Caccia said “peace is the fruit of relationships that recognize and welcome others in their inalienable dignity, and of cooperation and commitment in seeking the integral development of all individuals and peoples.”



The High-Level Forum on the Culture of Peace originated 25 years ago when on 13 September 1999, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 53/243 on the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace. Since then, the General Assembly has adopted an annual resolution in this area to promote a culture of peace and non-violence by underscoring its enduring value that benefits humanity and future generations.

