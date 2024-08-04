Holy See ‘deplores’ offence to Christians in Opening Ceremony

The Holy See expresses sadness over some of the scenes in the opening ceremony of this year’s Olympic Games, saying that “at a prestigious event where the whole world comes together to share common values, there should be no allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people.”

VATICAN NEWS

The Holy See has expressed its sadness and regret at some parts of the 26 July opening ceremony for the Olympic Games in Paris

An offense to Christians and other believers



“The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games” the statement reads, “and can only join the voices that have been raised in recent days to deplore the offence caused to many Christians and believers of other religions.”

Freedom of expression limited by need for respect for others

The statement continues, “At a prestigious event where the whole world comes together to share common values, there should be no allusions ridiculing the religious convictions of many people.”

While insisting that freedom of expression is not being called into question, it explains that such freedom “is limited by respect for others.”