Holy See welcomes 'positive outcome' of Chinese Bishop's official recognition

The Holy See Press Office releases a communiqué expressing the Holy See's "satisfaction" with the Chinese government's official recognition of Bishop Melchior Shi Hongzhen as the Bishop of Tianjin.

By Vatican News

"The Holy See is pleased to learn that today, August 27, 2024, Bishop Melchior Shi Hongzhen has been officially recognized for civil purposes as the Bishop of Tianjin."

This announcement was made by the Holy See Press Office regarding the prelate of the Municipality of Tianjin in the People's Republic of China.

The communiqué added that "this measure is a positive outcome of the dialogue established over the years between the Holy See and the Chinese Government."

Bishop Shi Hongzhen, born in 1929, was ordained a priest on July 4, 1954, and consecrated coadjutor of Tianjin on June 15, 1982.

In June 2019, he succeeded Bishop Stefano Li Side. The Diocese of Tianjin, noted the statement, has approximately 56,000 faithful, distributed across 21 parishes, served by 62 priests and "a good number" of religious sisters.