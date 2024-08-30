Vatican approves devotion to Our Lady of Mercy at Shrine of Pellevoisin, France

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith gives its consent to the "nihil obstat" proposed by the Archbishop of Bourges concerning devotion to Our Lady of Mercy at the Marian shrine in the small French town, where in 1876, a poor young woman, Estelle Faguette, reportedly experienced several apparitions of the Virgin Mary.

"Although it is not the current practice" of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith "to express an opinion on the supernatural character or divine origin of supernatural phenomena and alleged messages, the expressions presented by Estelle as coming from the Virgin Mary have a particular value that allows us to have a glimpse at the action of the Holy Spirit in the midst of this spiritual experience."

Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández wrote this in a letter giving its consent to the nihil obstat concerning "Our Lady of Mercy," venerated in the Sanctuary of Pellevoisin, a small town in central France, where in 1876, a poor young woman, Estelle Faguette, reportedly experienced several apparitions of the Virgin Mary.

The letter was sent to Archbishop Jérôme Daniel Beau of Bourges, France, and was approved by Pope Francis on Thursday, August 22.

A recommended devotion

In his letter, the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith affirmed that not only are “there are no doctrinal, moral or other objections to this spiritual event,” and that the faithful “are authorized to give to it their adherence in a prudent manner” (Norms, Art. 22 § 1), “but, in this case, the devotion—which is already thriving—is also recommended especially for those who freely wish to adhere to it.”

Devotion to Our Lady of Mercy is recommended, Cardinal Fernández stated, since it offers "a path of spiritual simplicity of trust, and love" that will likely do much good, and will " certainly be of benefit to the whole Church.”

Estelle's letter to the Blessed Virgin

Estelle was born on September 12, 1843, into a very poor family. To support herself and her parents, she first worked as a laundress and then as a maid.

Gravely ill and in danger of death, she decided to write a heartfelt letter to the Virgin Mary for her healing so that she could continue to support her poor parents.

Her words, the Cardinal wrote, "are striking in their simplicity, clarity, and humility.”

“Estelle,” he went on to say, “narrates the suffering caused by her illness. She does not boast of a Christian spirit of resignation. On the contrary, she explains her inner resistance to an illness that disrupted her life plan.”

In the end, the DDF Prefect observed, she always surrenders to God’s will and only wants to help her father and mother with all the strength she had left.

“This generous dedication to others, this life that is used to take care of others,” he commended, “is what touched the Mother's heart the most: ‘The Mother knows how to recognise all the good that is hidden behind our words.’”

Miraculous healing

The young woman recounted that in February 1876, at the age of 32, the first apparitions began. By the fifth apparition, as the Blessed Mother had promised, she was completely healed.

In these messages, the Cardinal observed, that “everything is attributed to Christ. Even Estelle's healing is not directly attributed to Mary, but to Christ who heard his Mother's intercession.”

That healing, Cardinal Fernández reiterated, was " the Cardinal highlighted, "was confirmed as miraculous by the Archbishop of Bourges, on 8 September 1893, with the consent of the Holy See.”

Messages from Mary

In her messages, the Prefect said, Mary expresses to Estelle all her closeness and tenderness with words of encouragement: "Do not be afraid, you are my daughter," "If you want to serve me, be simple," "Courage," "I will be invisibly close to you [...] You have nothing to fear," "I choose the small and the weak for my glory."

And the Blessed Mother, the Cardinal recalled, exhorted her to find peace: "Calm yourself, my daughter, be patient, you will have difficulties, but I am here," "I would like you to be even calmer [...] You need to rest." Our Lady’s invitation, he added, had also been extended to the Church, when she said, "In the Church, there is not the calm that I desire."

A silent presence

However, the Cardinal highlighted, "even more than the few words of Mary, what is striking is her silent presence, those long silences where the Mother's gaze heals the soul.”

Cardinal Fernández recalled that Estelle had written, in French: "My God, how beautiful she was! She remained still for a long time without saying anything [...] After this silence, she looked at me; I don't know what I felt; how happy I was!" "She didn't say anything. Then she looked at me with a very kind look and left," "She was still looking at me smiling," "What beauty and sweetness!" "What kindness in her gaze and what mercy!"

The Scapular with the Image of the Heart of Christ

"The experience of Pellevoisin," the DDF Prefect continued, "is Marian, but at the same time it is strongly Christological."

Thus, he argued, “the Virgin’s great request to Estelle is that she spread the scapular with the image of the Heart of Christ, and the great message of Mary is the invitation to turn to that loving Heart of the Lord.”

“Showing Estelle the scapular of the Sacred Heart of Christ,” he recalled that “Mary says: ‘For a long time, the treasures of my Son have been open [...] I love this devotion.’"

Estelle accepted this request to spread the devotion to the Lord’s Sacred Heart.

“The Heart of Christian," the Cardinal reflected, "is never indifferent; it allows itself to be touched by our sincere and loving supplication, especially when it is the Mother who touches His Heart.”

Estelle's life was spent in humility amid many trials, accusations, and slanders.

In 1925, she entered the Dominican Third Order. On 23 August, 1929, Estelle died in Pellevoisin, at almost 86 years old.

Papal authorizations

The Cardinal recalled that various Popes have authorized gestures of devotion concerning “Our Lady of Mercy” or “All Merciful Mother”

In 1892, Pope Leo XIII granted indulgences to the pilgrims to Pellevoisin, and, in 1900, he recognized the scapular of the Sacred Heart in 1900.

In 1915, Pope Benedict XV, receiving the scapular, stated that "Pellevoisin was chosen by the Holy Virgin as a special place to spread her graces."

In 1922, a votive Mass to the Virgin was authorized for the parish of Pellevoisin on 9 September.

Over all these years, Cardinal Fernández marveled, “many beautiful fruits of faith and charity have been experienced around the Shrine.”