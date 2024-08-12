Archbishop Noël Treanor, Apostolic Nuncio to the EU, dies aged 73

The Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union and Bishop emeritus of Down and Connor, Ireland, Archbishop Noël Treanor, has died of a heart attack in Brussels at the age of 73.

The bishop emeritus of Down and Connor, Ireland, passed away on the morning of Sunday, 11 August, due to a heart attack.



Noël Treanor was born in Silverstream, County Monaghan, Ireland, on Christmas Day 1950. After attending St Patrick’s College in Maynooth, he was ordained a priest for his home diocese of Clogher on 13 June 1976.

Following his ordination, Treanor was sent to the Pontifical Irish College in Rome, where he completed a Licentiate in Sacred Theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in 1977.



In 1989, he began working with the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE); and in 1993, was named Secretary General of the organization.



Pope Benedict XVI named Treanor as the Bishop of Down and Connor, Ireland on the feast of the Chair of St Peter, 22 February 2008. He was consecrated to the episcopate by Cardinal Seán Brady on the feast of Sts Peter and Paul, 22 June, of the same year.



After serving as Bishop of Down and Connor for 14 years, on 26 November 2022, Treanor was appointed Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union and granted the personal title of Archbishop. He took up his new role in January 2023.



The late Archbishop Noël Treanor is survived by his brother John and his sister Mary.

