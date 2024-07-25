Pope appoints Concetta Brescia Morra member of the ASIF Council

Pope Francis has appointed Dr. Concetta Brescia Morra, a leading economics expert, as a Council member of the Vatican’s Supervisory and Financial Information Authority (ASIF), replacing Dr. Antonella Sciarrone Alibrandi, who has been appointed as a judge of the Italian Constitutional Court.

The Vatican’s Supervisory and Financial Information Authority (known by its Italian initials ASIF) was established in 2010 by Benedict XVI to work toward financial transparency, and to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism.

Concetta Brescia Morra is a full professor of Economic Law at the University of Rome Tre, where she teaches Banking and Financial Markets Law and EU Financial Law. At the same university, she is the Director of the Interdepartmental Research Center on European Banking and Financial Law.

After starting her career at the Bank of Italy, she entered academia and dedicated herself to research, publishing in major national and international journals.

She is the author, among other works, of the manual Il diritto delle banche ('Banking Law') and is the Director of the "Rivista delle Società" (Journal of Companies).

Professor Brescia Morra has held numerous international positions. She is a consultant to the European Parliament on banking resolution matters and was a member of the Banking Stakeholders Group of the European Banking Authority (EBA) as a top-ranking academic.

Furthermore, for eight years, she served first as Vice President and then as President of the Administrative Board of Review (ABoR) of the ECB, which evaluates the legitimacy of ECB decisions on banking supervision.