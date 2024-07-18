Participants in World Grandparents Day granted Plenary Indulgence

The Apostolic Penitentiary grants a Plenary Indulgence for the faithful who take part in the fourth World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly on July 28

By Vatican News

In a move to foster devotion among the faithful, the Apostolic Penitentiary will grant a Plenary Indulgence to Catholics taking part in the upcoming Fourth World Day for Grandparents and the Elderl, at the request of Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life.

Established by Pope Francis in 2021

The World Day was established by Pope Francis in 2021 and is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of July, close to the liturgical memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne, the grandparents of Jesus.

This year it will be celebrated on 28 July under the theme theme "Do not cast me off in my old age" (cf. Ps 71:9),

According to a Decree signed by the Major Penitentiary, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis., the plenary indulgence will be granted to grandparents, the elderly, and all faithful who “motivated by a true spirit of penance and charity” will participate in the various functions to be held for the Day throughout the world.

The indulgence is subject to the usual conditions of sacramental Confession, reception of the Eucharist, and prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father. It will be valid only for the Fourth World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.

The Plenary Indulgence

A plenary indulgence offers remission of the temporal punishment due to sins already forgiven, which can be applied to oneself or to the souls in Purgatory.

The Apostolic Penitentiary extends the same Plenary Indulgence to those who dedicate significant time to visit—either in-person or by virtual means of communication—their elderly brothers and sisters who are in need or facing difficulties, such as the sick, abandoned, and those with disabilities.

The Plenary Indulgence may also be granted to the elderly sick and all those who, unable to leave their homes for a serious reason, will unite themselves spiritually to the sacred functions of the World Day, offering their prayers, pains or sufferings to God, especially during the various celebrations which will be broadcast through the media

However, the indulgence requires that the faithful maintain detachment from sin and intend to fulfill the three usual conditions as soon as possible.

In the Decree, the Apostolic Penitentiary urges priests authorized to hear confessions to make themselves available with a generous spirit for the celebration of the Sacrament of Penance.