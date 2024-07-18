Holy See: "Recalibrate” efforts toward sustainable development

The Holy See’s Permanent Observer addresses the UN on the “Summit of the Future” to be held in September: "A pivotal moment to reaffirm the fundamental principles of the international community."

Vatican News

The adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Pope Francis said before the UN General Assembly in 2015, is “an important sign of hope.”

The Holy See’s Permanent Observer to the United Nations, Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, picked upon on this theme in his speech at the UN’s high-level political forum on sustainable development.

The “Summit of the Future” scheduled for September, Caccia noted, “provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made towards the achievement of the SDGs and to recalibrate efforts in the light of new challenges.”

The Archbishop said that it is “imperative that efforts be intensified and that attention be focused on how to attain integral human development for all.”

“The Summit of the Future,” continued Caccia, “must serve as a pivotal moment to reaffirm the fundamental principles that underpin the collective efforts of the international community: the promotion of human dignity, the pursuit of the common good, and the stewardship of our planet."



"These should guide our actions and policies with a view to achieving a more sustainable, just, and peaceful society.”