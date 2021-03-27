Vatican to observe 'Earth Hour'

Tonight, along with the Vatican, symbolic monuments of cities all across the globe will turn off their lights, to demonstrate the serious global climate crisis.

By Vatican News staff writer

The Holy See is taking part in the traditional international initiative Earth Hour 2021, promoted annually by the environmental organization, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). On Saturday, from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (Rome time), the lights of the dome and the facade of St. Peter's Basilica, as well as the colonnade, will be turned off. Only a few lights will remain on for safety reasons.

Earth hour

Earth Hour is billed as the largest global mobilisation against climate change. Starting with the symbolic gesture of turning off the lights for an hour, it is intended to unite citizens, institutions and businesses in a common desire to give the world a sustainable future and to overcome the challenge of climate change. From the first edition in 2007, in which only the city of Sydney was involved, the initiative quickly spread tthroughout the world, leaving squares, streets and symbolic monuments in the dark, such as - among others - the Colosseum in Rome, Christ the Redeemer in Rio, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and the Bridge over the Bosphorus.