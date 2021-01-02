Vatican’s Covid-19 vaccinations to begin soon

Vaccine doses, sufficient to cover the needs of the Holy See and of Vatican City State, are expected to arrive in the Vatican in the second week of January.

By Vatican News

“The anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Vatican City State will start in the coming days. It is foreseeable that the vaccines will arrive in the State in the second week of January, in a quantity sufficient to cover the needs of the Holy See and Vatican City State,” says the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican's Governorate, in a press statement released on Saturday.

In order to store the doses, an "ultra-low temperature refrigerator " has been purchased. The Directorate says the campaign should kick-off in the second half of January, and priority will be given to categories most exposed to the infection and to those who have opted for it. “Priority will be given to health and public safety personnel, to the elderly and to personnel who most frequently come in contact with the public.”

The vaccinations that will take place in the atrium of the Paul VI audience hall will be administered by qualified medical and nursing staff of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene, in keeping with the health recommendations for the pandemic.