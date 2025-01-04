Vice-Regent of Diocese of Rome ordained Auxiliary Bishop

Episcopal ordination of Monsignor Renato Tarantelli Baccari, Auxiliary and Vice-Regent of the Diocese of Rome (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

In the presence of Pope Francis, on Saturday afternoon at Rome's Cathedral Basilica of Saint John Lateran, Monsignor Renato Tarantelli Baccari was ordaind a Bishop during a Mass presided over by Rome's Cardinal Vicar Baldo Reina.

Vatican News

Monsignor Renato Tarantelli Baccari was ordained bishop on Saturday afternoon, 4 January, in the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, Rome's Cathedral.

Appointed by Pope Francis on 21 November as Auxiliary Bishop and Vice-Regent of the Diocese of Rome, his pastoral service will assist Cardinal Vicar Baldassare Reina offering "support in the administration of diocesan life," as stated in the letter sent by Pope Francis to the Bishop on the same day of his appointment.

The episcopal ordination conferred by Cardinal Reina, and the Mass, concelebrated by Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Archbishop of Vienna, and the Auxiliary Bishop of Rome, Michele Di Tolve, was attended by the Pope, as he had announced in the letter addressed to Monsignor Tarantelli, encouraging him to carry out his pastoral work in close connection with the Bishop of Rome and his Vicar.

Presence of Pope Francis for the Mass