Vice-Regent of Diocese of Rome ordained Auxiliary Bishop
Vatican News
Monsignor Renato Tarantelli Baccari was ordained bishop on Saturday afternoon, 4 January, in the Basilica of Saint John Lateran, Rome's Cathedral.
Appointed by Pope Francis on 21 November as Auxiliary Bishop and Vice-Regent of the Diocese of Rome, his pastoral service will assist Cardinal Vicar Baldassare Reina offering "support in the administration of diocesan life," as stated in the letter sent by Pope Francis to the Bishop on the same day of his appointment.
The episcopal ordination conferred by Cardinal Reina, and the Mass, concelebrated by Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, Archbishop of Vienna, and the Auxiliary Bishop of Rome, Michele Di Tolve, was attended by the Pope, as he had announced in the letter addressed to Monsignor Tarantelli, encouraging him to carry out his pastoral work in close connection with the Bishop of Rome and his Vicar.
