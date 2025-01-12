President Joe Biden awards Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, the highest civilian honor in the United States, recognizing his dedication to peace, human rights, care for the poor, and environmental protection.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

In one of his final acts as leader of the United States, President Joe Biden conferred the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction—the nation’s highest civilian honor—upon Pope Francis. The announcement was made during a telephone call between the two leaders on January 11.

The meeting, initially scheduled as an in-person audience at the Vatican on January 10, was cancelled due to the wildfire emergency in Los Angeles, which prevented Biden from traveling to Italy.

A new conversation

The phone call marked the second dialogue between Biden and Pope Francis, following a prior exchange on December 20. That earlier conversation focused on human rights, particularly the Pope’s concerns about federal death row inmates. Subsequently, Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 individuals, demonstrating a shared commitment to justice and compassion.

In both conversations, Biden expressed gratitude for the Pope’s unwavering efforts to alleviate global suffering, promote human rights, and protect religious freedoms. These are among the reasons cited for awarding the Medal of Freedom.

The honor has been bestowed upon 19 other distinguished individuals this year, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the prosperity, values, and security of the United States, global peace, and other critical endeavors. Observers had noted that this year’s list of recipients seemed incomplete, a mystery now revealed as Biden had reserved the announcement of the Pope’s recognition for this occasion.

The official statement

The official statement released by the White House reads:

“As a young man, Jorge Bergoglio sought a career in science before faith led him to a life with the Jesuits. For decades, he served the voiceless and vulnerable across Argentina. As Pope Francis, his mission of serving the poor has never ceased. A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children’s questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths. The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before. Above all, he is the People’s Pope – a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.”

Biden’s Tribute

The award was presented to the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, on Pope Francis’ behalf. A photo shared by Biden’s official account on X (@POTUS) shows the moment, accompanied by a heartfelt message:

“Pope Francis, your humility and your grace are beyond words, and your love for all is unparalleled. As the People’s Pope, you are a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world. Today, it was my honor to award His Holiness Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction.”

A historical precedent

This marks the second time a Pope has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. On June 4, 2004, President George W. Bush presented the award to Pope John Paul II during a Vatican visit, recognizing his tireless advocacy for peace and human dignity.