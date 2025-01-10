Pope : ‘We must share the joy of the Gospel to bring hope to the world’

Meeting a delegation from the French missionary forum Congrès Mission Pope Francis encourages them to share the the joy of the Gospel with courage and creativity to restore hope in a broken world.

By Lisa Zengarini

“Never fear ‘to go out’ to the world” where “men and women live their joys and sorrows” and to be “shaken by the Holy Spirit” who spurs us to announce the joy and hope of the Gospel with creativity.

Pope Francis offered this strong encouragement as he addressed on Friday some fifty coordinators of the Congrès Mission, a missionary initiative spearheaded by several French Catholic movements to revitalize evangelization in France.

The forum organizes an annual two- to three-day event bringing together thousands of Christians from across the country to pray, share and reflect on how to best proclaim Gospel in today's secularized society.

The world desperately needs the Christian message of hope

Addressing the group in the Consistory Hall, Pope Francis commended Congrès Mission for their “faithful commitment” to the service of the Gospel, which he said “is a source of light and hope in a world that so desperately needs it.”

Noting that this year’s gathering to be held in November in Bercy comes in the context of the current Jubilee of Hope, Pope Francis remarked that “Joy is inseparable from hope and mission.” It is “not limited to fleeting enthusiasm but arises from a personal encounter with Christ and directs us toward our brothers and sisters.”

To be pilgrims therefore means “walking together in the Church, but also having the courage to go out and meet others” to bring hope by “offering the world a living word, rooted in the Gospel, a word that consoles and opens new paths.”

Christ is our hope which we must share with others

Acknowledging that hope is often put to the test in our world marked by conflict, injustices, and “torn apart by individualism”, Pope Francis emphasized that the Christian certainty that “Christ is our hope” is “a gift to be shared, a light to be passed on”,

He therefore urged the Congrès Mission leaders to respond boldly to the call to mission allowing themselves to be shaken by the Holy Spirit “ At times, this might mean stepping out of our usual frameworks and even being willing to 'create a bit of mess, but the Holy Spirit pushes us toward creativity”, he said.

Inspire young people the first "pilgrims of hope"

Pope Francis invited Congrès Mission to inspire especially young people, “the first pilgrims of hope”, by helping them grow in faith, dare to make courageous choices, and become themselves missionary disciples of Jesus.

“Instill in them the boldness to dream of a more fraternal world, and accompany them so that they may become artisans of hope in their families, schools, and workplaces,” he urged, also encouraging them to cultivate relations between the elderly and young people.

Communion is a poweful witness to the world

Finally, Pope Francis urged Congrès Mission to never to lose sight of communion among themselves which he said, is “a powerful witness to the world, a living demonstration of the love that identifies Christians as followers of Christ.”

“Unity is a powerful witness: it is by the love we have for one another that the world recognizes that we are disciples of Christ. Take care of one another, support each other in your efforts, and rejoice together in the fruits the Spirit brings forth through your commitment.”

Concluding, Pope Francis assured his prayer that that their 11th gathering in November may be a time of joy, conversion, and renewal for the Church in France.