Pope: ‘We cannot imagine Iraq without Christians’

Pope Francis pens the preface to the book "The Christian Heritage in Iraq" by German journalist and theologian Matthias Kopp, spokesperson for the German Bishops' Conference (DBK) and consultor for the Dicastery for Communication. The book, published by Herder and currently available in German, traces the history of Christianity in Iraq, with a focus on Pope Francis' journey to the country in 2021 and the Holy See's diplomacy in the region.

By Pope Francis

I recall with gratitude my Apostolic Journey to Iraq, which I undertook in March 2021—despite the pandemic and security concerns—to express my affection and solidarity to Christians and to all people of goodwill in that country. They hold a constant and abiding place in my heart and prayers.

Despite the many challenges Iraq faces, I look at this country with hope, as it possesses extraordinary potential. This potential lies, above all, in the people of Iraq themselves—all those contributing to the reconstruction of civil society, promoting democracy in the country, and committing to a sincere and realistic dialogue between religions.

This is why my visit to the Grand Ayatollah of Najaf, Sayyid Ali Al-Sistani, was important and significant. That meeting was meant to be a message to the entire world: violence in the name of religion is an abuse of religion.

As religions, we have a duty to peace, and we must live, teach, and pass on this peace. In this context, I also think of my visit to Ur, in southern Iraq, where, as representatives of different religions, we spoke and prayed together—under the same stars that our father Abraham gazed upon thousands of years ago when he looked up to the heavens.

The rich heritage of Christianity's two thousand-year history is still largely unexplored scientifically. I think of the proto-Christian theological schools in Mesopotamia, the centuries-long peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims along the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, the various Catholic rites in the region, the struggles among Christian denominations, the times of persecution in the early 20th century, and other political reprisals—and the continuity of the Christian presence to this day.

It is therefore gratifying that in this work by Matthias Kopp, this heritage and history are illustrated within the context of a variety of religious studies and vast literature. The author pays particular attention to the Church's engagement in Iraq and the activities of the Holy See through its diplomatic representatives, which reflect the manifold concerns of the Popes for Iraq and the Christians living there.

Thus, a great mosaic has been created—a tribute, as the author himself writes, to the Christians in Iraq, which encourages deeper interest in their rich history and the preservation of their heritage—for a future that, even today, is threatened by emigration and political uncertainty.

I would like to conclude by expressing my deep conviction that it is impossible to imagine Iraq without Christians, as they, together with other believers, contribute significantly to the country's unique identity—a place of coexistence, tolerance, and mutual acceptance since the earliest centuries.

May Iraq and its people be granted the grace to make visible, in the Middle East and the world, that it is possible to live together peacefully despite all differences (1).

(1) Cf. Address to the Representatives of the Christian Churches in Iraq, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Apostolic Journey (February 28, 2022).

