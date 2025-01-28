Pope to Indian Bishops: ‘Be beacons of hope for the poor’

Pope Francis addresses a message to the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) meeting for its Plenary Assembly calling on the bishops to prioritize the poor and vulnerable and implement the fruits of the synodal path.

By Vatican News

As the Latin-rite bishops of India meet for their 36th Plenary Assembly, Pope Francis has urged them to prioritize the poor and vulnerable in their ministry, calling on them to open wide the doors of the Church.

Be a sign of hope to the entire nation

In a message addressed to the assembly taking place in the Archdiocese of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, Odisha State, the Pope said he prayed that their deliberations “may assist the local Churches to discern how best to implement the fruits of the synodal path and inspire many more of the faithful in their vocation to be missionary disciples.”

Referring to the Jubilee Year, the Pope said he trusts that the Church in India “will continue to be a sign of hope to the entire nation, always seeking to open wide its doors to welcome the poor and most vulnerable, so that all may have the hope of a better future.”

The topics discussed at the Plenary Assembly

Under theme "Discerning Synodal Paths for the Mission," the assembly of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) brings together 204 bishops of the Latin Church in India to reflect on the mission of the Church. After a three-day spiritual retreat, the gathering will continue until February 4, focusing on ten priorities: formation and synodal way of life; children and families; youth, digital technology, and social media; laity and engagement in public life; Basic Ecclesial Communities; poverty and equitable economy; ecology, climate, and justice; migrants, refugees, indigenous peoples, and Dalits; women and gender justice; ecumenism, interreligious dialogue, and peacebuilding.