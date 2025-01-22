Pope to Hilton Foundation: ‘Church needs religious women to serve the poor’
By Lisa Zengarini
Pope Francis on Wednesday warmly commended the Hilton Foundation for its ongoing work serving the poor and the disadvantaged and their significant contribution to empowering women religious, helping the Church overcome its patriarchal mindset.
Improving the lives of disadvantaged people
Established in 1944 by the famous hotelier Conrad Hilton, the foundation is one of the largest philanthropic organizations dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged and vulnerable people worldwide through grants, partnerships, and advocacy.
The foundation addresses issues such as homelessness, addiction, education, early childhood development, migration, and global health and provides support for communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.
It also supports empowering Catholic sisters around the globe, strengthening the impact of women religious through education and other initiatives. Among them is the Sisters Project Initiative promoted in partnership with Vatican Dicastery for Communication.
Compassion is sharing the suffering of the poor
Greeting the Board of the Foundation before his General Audience, the Pope praised their “passionate and compassionate” commitment to promoting the human dignity of those most in need in a world where poverty and exclusion continue to rise.
He compared their work to the Good Samaritan's parable, reminding them that the only acceptable reason to look down on someone is to help them stand up and urging the Board to keep this principle at the heart of their mission.
The Pope also encouraged them to remember the essence of “compassion” as a shared human experience: “Compassion,” he said “ is not throwing a coin into the hands of the other without looking him in the eye, but getting close and suffering with him”.
Empowering women religious through formation
A significant part of the speech focused on the Foundation's support for women religious, to help them in their mission of serving the poor, a cause deeply valued by Conrad Hilton and which it carries through the formation of younger Sisters and the care of the elderly sisters.
Recalling the Foundation's collaboration with Vatican officesto enhance the professionalism and outreach of nuns, the Pope highlighted the crucial importance of investing in the education and training of nuns for their vital mission.
Women religious are called to serve the poor, not to be be servants
He pointed to the fact that in the past the Church invested far less in this area than in the formation of the clergy, based on the false perception of women and nuns as "second-class" citizens. “Yet the need for Sisters to pursue continuing education and training is urgent” as “their work at the borders, in the peripheries and among the poor, requires training and competence, ” the Pope said,commending the foundation for contributing to help bring the Church out of this patriarchal and clerical mindset.
Changing the clerical and patriarchal mindset in the Church
At the same time, the Pope noted that the Church is making some progress towards the inclusion of women in decision-making positions, including in the Vatican, where several women have been appointed to leadership roles. He recalled among others his recent appointment of a nun as Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, and the soon to be appointment of another nun as head of Governatorate of the Vatican City State.
Compassion, closeness and tenderness
Concluding Pope Francis thanked the Hilton Foundation's for its “tireless work and service” fostering hope among those who feel abandoned. Insisting on the importance of compassion, closeness, tenderness , the three attributes of God he expressed his dream of a world “where the discarded, the excluded, the marginalized can be the agents of much-needed change in society so that all of us can live as brothers and sisters.
