Pope to celebrate Jubilees for Communications, security forces

In addition to liturgies on major feasts of the liturgical year, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for the Jubilee of the World of Communications, and that of the Armed Forces, Police, and Security Personnel.

By Christopher Wells

Over the course of the next few weeks, the Pope will preside at Jubilee Masses for the for the World of Communications and for Armed Forces, Police, and Security Personnel, according to the liturgical agenda released by the Vatican on Wednesday.

The Jubilee of the World of Communications takes place January 24-26, with the Pope celebrating the Mass on the Third Sunday of Ordinary Time, the Sunday of the Word of God.

Two weeks later, on the Fifth Sunday of Ordinary Time, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for the conclusion of the Jubilee of the Armed Forces, Police, and Security Personnel. Both Jubilee Masses will take place in St Peter’s Basilica.

Papal Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls

The Pope’s calendar for the coming weeks also includes liturgical celebrations for important feasts on the liturgical calendar, beginning with Second Vespers for the feast of the Conversion of St Paul on January 25. The celebration, which will take place in the Papal Basilica of St Paul Outside the Walls, also marks the conclusion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

And on February 1, the celebration of First Vespers for the feast of the Presentation of the Lord will take place in St Peter’s Basilica, with Pope Francis presiding.

Calendar of Celebrations

Presided over by the Holy Father, Pope Francis



25 January

Conversion of Saint Paul the Apostle, solemnity

Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, 5:30 pm

Celebration of Second Vespers

LVIII Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

26 January

Third Sunday in Ordinary Time

Basilica of Saint Peter, 9:30 am

Holy Mass

Sunday of the Word of God

Jubilee of the World of Communications

1 February

Presentation of the Lord, feast

Basilica of Saint Peter, 5:00 pm

Celebration of First Vespers

9 February

Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Saint Peter’s Square, 10:30 am

Holy Mass

Jubilee of the Armed Forces, Police, and Security Services