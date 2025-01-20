Pope to Capranica College: ‘Be close to God and the poor’

Pope Francis during the audience with members of the "Almo Collegio Capranica” (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Addressing seminarians residing at the "Almo Collegio Capranica” in Rome, Pope Francis urges them to ground their mission in a close relationship with God and His people, charity, and synodality.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis, on Monday, received the superiors, students, and alumni of the diocesan seminary of Rome, the "Almo Collegio Capranica”, on the eve of the feast day of their patroness, St. Agnes.

The Capranica College is the oldest Roman college, founded in the 15th century by Cardinal Domenico Capranica, and forms seminarians mostly from Rome and the rest of Italy, as well as from dioceses worldwide. Its alumni include notable ecclesiastics, including Popes Benedict XV and Pius XII.

Universality and diversity of the Church

Welcoming some 60 seminarians, deacons, priests, and students in the Clementine Hall on Monday, Pope Francis noted that this diversity embodies the universal and multifaceted nature of the Holy People of God.

“Don’t forget the holy faithful People of God, who are us, the Church, and don’t forget what theology says: the holy faithful People of God are ‘infallible in credendo’.”

Recalling that the name attributed to the College “Almo” means “that which nourishes” or “that which gives life” in ancient Italian and referencing a passage from Dante Alighieri’s 'Divine Comedy', the Pope likened the Roman seminary to a nourishing environment that sustains spiritual growth, provided iits students remain focused and do not stray from their vocation.

“In a setting like yours, one can be ‘well-nourished’ if one does not lose one’s way by ‘wandering aimlessly’,” he said.

Another moment of the audience with the "Almo Collegio Capranica"

Keeping alive the relationship with God

Central to his reflection was the need for priests and seminarians to maintain four essential relationships: with God, the bishop, the people, and among themselves. These relationships, he stressed, ensure ministers do not “wander aimlessly” in their journey of faith.

The Pope also urged them to fully embrace synodality already in their formation, heeding the recent Synod’s call for spiritual renewal, structural reform, and a more participatory and missionary Church attuned to the needs of all.

Synodality and charity toward the poor

Thanking the College for its liturgical contributions to the Papal Basilica of St. Mary Major and Saint Peter's, he further called on them to show the same “closeness” to the people they minister in the liturgy.

"There is no Christian liturgy if the gestures we perform are not matched by a life of faith, hope, and charity," he said.

In this regard, the Pope commended their pastoral work, including assisting people in need, which serves as a concrete expression of Christian love.

This service to the poor and marginalized helps avoid losing sight of their mission, he said, emphasizing the importance of a personal relationship with the poor, in whom Jesus is present.

“It is not so much the alms that are important, but that relationship with the poor, with the poor Jesus present there. Look into their eyes; touch their hands.”

Bringing his address to a close, Pope Francis invoked the intercession of Mary Salus Populi Romani (Protectress of the Roman People) and St. Agnes, their patron saint.

