Pope thanks Inspectorate for Public Security for commitment to public safety

Pope Francis thanks Italy’s Inspectorate for Public Security for Vatican City – charged with maintaining security in and around St Peter’s Square—and invites them to take advantage of the Holy Doors at St Peter’s and the other papal basilicas.

By Christopher Wells

On the occasion of his annual audience with members of Italy’s Inspectorate for Public Safety for Vatican City on Thursday, Pope Francis thanked its directors and police officers for their work, carried out “with dedication, professionalism, and generosity.” In a special way, he expressed his gratitude to them for ensuring the safety of the Pope and his collaborators, the pilgrims and tourists around St Peter’s Square, and all those involved in his pastoral visits throughout Italy.

Serving the common good

“You can rightly be proud of living and acting in the service of the common good,” the Pope told them, “while at the same time remaining humble, which enables you to recognize your need for help, for blessing, for redemption, and to keep your heart open to God’s grace.”

The Inspectorate for Public Safety for Vatican City is a division of Italy’s State Police, and thus distinct from the Vatican Gendarmerie and the Pontifical Swiss Guard. The Inspectorate’s duties focus primarily on providing security and maintaining public order in St Peter’s Square.

During his address, Pope Francis emphasized that the work of the officers of the Inspectorate demands courage, self-denial, attention to detail, patience, and the willingness to make sacrifices. At the same time, he acknowledged that their important service often goes unrecognized: “Security… is an ‘invisible’ good whose importance we realise precisely when, for whatever reason, it is lacking; and which is built up in the continuous and intelligent commitment to vigilance, night and day, every day of the year.”

Prayers for a peaceful Jubilee Year

While expressing his hopes for a peaceful Jubilee Year, Pope Francis took the opportunity to invite the police officers to take advantage of the Holy Doors opened at St Peter’s and the other papal basilicas. “Passing through the Holy Door is not a magical act,” the Pope said, but “a Christian symbol that expresses the desire to begin again, to renew oneself, or rather, to allow oneself to be renewed by God.”

It is an opportunity, he continued, even for those who “might not recognize” within themselves “the gift of faith,” to take time for reflection and inner renewal, “so that the celebrations and the ancient symbols of the Church may become an occasion of renewal for all, instilling hope.”

Finally, Pope Francis assured the members of the Inspectorate once again of his gratitude, and of his prayers for them and their families, with a special prayer to the Blessed Virgin Mary and to St Michael the Archangel – the force’s heavenly patrons – for their protection.