Pope prays for victims of plane crash over Washington DC

Pope Francis expresses closeness and grief for the victims and families of those who lost their lives in a plane crash over Washington DC’s Potomac river.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Francis on Thursday expressed his spiritual closeness to all those affected by a plane and helicopter crash in which dozens of people died.

No one is believed to have survived the incident after an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided in mid-air near Ronald Regan National Airport.

Sixty-four people were on the plane and three on the helicopter. So far more than 30 bodies have been recovered, and no one is believed to have survived.

In a telegram addressed to President Donald Trump, the Pope said he commends “the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God and offers his deepest sympathies to the families who are now mourning the loss of a loved one.”

He also affirmed he is praying “for those involved in the recovery efforts and invokes upon all in the nation the divine blessings of consolation and strength.

The tragedy

The District of Columbia fire chief coordinating recovery operations said work was ongoing after Wednesday night’s crash “to find all the bodies and reunite them with their loved ones.”

Passengers on the flight included ice skaters, family and coaches returning from events in Wichita, Kansas, including two Russian-born former world champions.

Emergency responders worked through the night and reported that a dive team had recovered one of the two data recorders, the so-called black boxes, from the plane.

The midair collision occurred as the passenger jet flying from Wichita was approaching to land at Reagan. Radio communications between the air traffic control tower and the Black Hawk showed the helicopter crew knew the plane was in the vicinity.

Diocese of Arlington asks for prayers

In a post on X, Bishop Francis Burbridge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington – which borders Washington - asks that “We may be united in prayer for all those tragically impacted by the accient near Reagan Airport: We ask God to embrace them in his love, to grant strength to their families, and to watch over all first responses.”