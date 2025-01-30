Pope remembers "zealous pastoral service" of late Archbishop Anastas

In a message to the Orthodox Church of Albania, Pope Francis expresses his condolences following the passing of Archbishop Anastas of Tirana, Durrës and All Albania, and pays tribute to his unwavering commitment to the faith and his pastoral dedication.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis has expressed his condolences to the Members of the Holy Synod and to all the priests, monks, nuns and lay faithful of the Orthodox Church of Albania as they mourn the loss of His Beatitude Anastas, Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës and All Albania who died on 25 January aged 95.

In a message addressed to the Metropolitan of Korça, Locum Tenens of the Orthodox Church, His Eminence John, the Pope assured them of his “prayers that God our merciful Father may grant him the reward of his labours.”

Restoring faith in Albania after decades of State atheism

The message was read out by Monsignor Flavio Pace, Secretary of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Christian Unity, during the funeral service in Tirana on Thursday. The Pope highlighted the crucial role Archbishop Anastas played in restoring faith in Albania after years of state-imposed atheism and religious persecution. He noted that the late Archbishop helped the Albanian people rediscover the "richness and beauty" of their Christian faith.

Recalling his personal encounter with Anastas during his first Apostolic Journey outside of Italy, the Pope said he cherishes “the fraternal embrace and words exchanged on that occasion.”

Unwavering pastoral dedication

The Pope further recalled that throughout his long life and ministry as a priest and as a bishop, he always manifested a profound dedication to the Gospel, serving and proclaiming the Lord in various geographical and cultural contexts, in Greece, Africa and Albania.

A bridge-builder

Beyond his leadership in Albania, the Pope further noted that Anastas was also a bridge-builder, committed to maintaining communion with other Orthodox Churches while actively fostering interreligious dialogue and peaceful coexistence. His approach to ministry was characterized by a profound respect for the traditions and identity of those he served. This, the Pope recalled, was poignantly illustrated in his very first moments in Albania, when he responded to the Easter greeting “Christos Anesti!” in Greek with its Albanian equivalent, a gesture that symbolized his deep desire to integrate with and uplift the people entrusted to his care.

As he concluded his message, Pope Francis offered a final prayer, entrusting Archbishop Anastas to God’s mercy, that he may now "eternally praise the Blessed Trinity" together with "all the confessors of the faith and the pastors who have proclaimed the word of salvation to peoples everywhere and at all times."