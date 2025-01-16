Pope: ‘Religions must work together to seek bridges of peace’
By Lisa Zengarini
In a world marred by conflict and division, interreligious dialogue and cooperation are necessary more than ever, Pope Francis reiterated on Thursday.
A shared commitment to dialogue for a more fraternal world
“Whenever religious leaders gather in a spirit of mutual respect and commit themselves to fostering a culture of encounter through dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation, our hope for a better and more just world is renewed and confirmed”, the Pope said as he met in the Vatican with a delegation of the Bektashi Order of Dervishes from Albania.
The Bektashis are a renowned Muslim Sufi Order that originated in 13th-century Anatolia, in modern modern-day Turkiye, and became widespread in the Ottoman Empire, extending to Albania and the Albanian populations in Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro.
The order is renowned for its focus on love, tolerance, and spiritual enlightenment and entertains friendly relations with the Catholic Church and the Holy See through the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue.
Fraternal relations against the logic of violence and discord
Pope Francis described these relations as a “blessing” and expressed trust that they will grow stronger “serving fraternity and peaceful coexistence among peoples.”
Addressing the delegation led by His Grace Haxhi Baba Edmond Brahimaj, Edmond Brahimaj the Pope remarked that in a world marred by the “logic of violence and discord”, religious convictions can help us to instead “embrace more clearly the fundamental values of encounter, friendship, and collaboration in the pursuit of the common good” which, he said, are “intrinsic to our shared humanity.”
Pope Francis recalled with gratitude the several occasions of fraternal encounter between the Betktashi Community and the Catholic Church, including Prayer for Peace in the Balkans in 1993, during the war in former Yugoslavia, and the 2011 World Day of Prayer for Peace in Assisi , remarking that, along with other Muslims, Christians, and all other believers in Albania, it “can serve as a bridge of reconciliation and mutual enrichment” not only in their country but also between the East and the West.
The unique role of interreligious dialogue in building a future of peace
Concluding Pope Francis reaffirmed that, despite the present challenges, interreligious dialogue has a “unique role in building a future of reconciliation, justice, and peace that the peoples of the world, and especially young people, so ardently desire.”
