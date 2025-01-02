Pope recalls Cardinal Amato’s “generous service” to the Gospel

Pope Francis offers condolences on the death of Salesian Cardinal Angelo Amato, recalling the “priestly spirit” and “theological preparation” with which he undertook his work in service to the Gospel and the Church.

In a telegram of condolence for the death of Cardinal Angelo Amato, Pope Francis recalled the “priestly spirit and theological preparation” with which the Salesian prelate served the Holy See.



“He spent himself with human finesse and generosity for the Gospel and the Church,” Pope Francis wrote, expressing his gratitude to God “for the edifying witness of this spiritual son of St John Bosco.”



A good and vigilant servant

Cardinal Angelo Amato, S.D.B., died on 31 December, at the age of 86. After his ordination in 1967, Amato served a number of positions in the Salesian order. He was appointed Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith by Pope John Paul II in 2002; and later named prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints by Pope Benedict XVI. The same pontiff created Amato a Cardinal in 2010.

In his telegram, Pope Francis assured the Vicar of the Rector Major of the Salesians of his closeness to the members of the religious institute as well as the relatives of Cardinal Amato. “I assure you of my prayers for the soul of this good and vigilant servant, who, faithful to his motto ‘Sufficit gratia mea’ (“My grace is sufficient”), even in the last moments marked by suffering, abandoned himself to his heavenly Father,” the Pope wrote.

He added, “I trust that, accompanied by Mary, Help of Christians, and the saints and blessed whom he led to the glory of the altars, he will be received into the eternal banquet of heaven.”

Pope Francis to preside at Final Commendation

According to the Holy See Press Office, the Requiem Mass for Cardinal Amato will take place on Thursday, 2 January, at the Altar of the Chair of St Peter's Basilica, with Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, presiding.



At the conclusion of the Requiem Mass, Pope Francis will preside at the Final Commendation and Farewell.

