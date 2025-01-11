Pope prays for victims of fires in Los Angeles

Firefighters work as an apartment burns in Altadena, Los Angeles county (AFP or licensors)

In a telegram sent to Archbishop José H. Gómez of Los Angeles, Pope Francis stresses his “spiritual closeness” to those suffering from the fires currently raging in Los Angeles.

Vatican News

Pope Francis has expressed his deep sadness over the “loss of life" and "widespread destruction” caused by the recent fires near the city of Los Angeles in the United States.

In a telegram sent to Archbishop José H. Gómez of Los Angeles, the Pope stressed his “spiritual closeness” to the communities affected by the tragedy, and entrusted “the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God”.

The message – which was signed by Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin – added that the Pope sends “heartfelt condolences” to those mourning, and as well as prayers for relief efforts and emergency services personnel.

Burnt homes smolder near the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

The fires

Fires raging in the Los Angeles area have reduced some 12,000 structures to ash and rubble. They have also killed at least 11 people, and displaced thousands of others.

The blazes started on Tuesday, powered by gusts from the Santa Ana winds. These died down on Thursday, but forecasters are warning that they could pick back up later this weekend.

An estimate from AccuWeather, a private firm that provides weather data, estimated the financial impact of the damages to be about $135 billion to $150 billion.

Altogether, the fires have consumed about 56 square miles (142 square kilometers), an area larger than San Francisco. This includes a mosque, a synagogue, a Catholic parish and half a dozen Protestant churches

Associated Press contributed to this report